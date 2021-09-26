Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, FC Dallas 0

Maxime Crepeau denied Franco Jara's penalty in second-half stoppage time and Vancouver Whitecaps FC held on for a crucial 1-0 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night as they continue their push for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Crepeau's save at BC Place came more than 75 minutes after Brian White scored his sixth goal of the season — set up by Russell Teibert's outswinging cross — to help Vancouver pull level on points with eighth-place LAFC in the Western Conference standings with a match in hand.
Crepeau also stopped six shots from open play on a night the Whitecaps began six points back of the West playoff line, and ended with their first shutout victory since a 2-0 win over CF Montréal in Utah on May 8.
Jara failed to convert a penalty for the first time in two attempts this season for Dallas, who are now six points back of the Whitecaps with two more matches played.
Jader Obrian earned the penalty when he drew a foul on Whitecaps defender Patrick Metcalfe, one awarded by referee Kevin Stott following a Video Review.
Dallas held 59% of the possession and led 7-5 in efforts on target, but saw their winless run extended to five matches in the debut of interim manager Marco Ferruzzi.
Goals
- 20' - VAN - Brian White | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Vancouver have now won two matches against opponents in their first game under an interim head coach, after also defeating Real Salt Lake 4-1 in Pablo Mastroeni's debut for RSL. They've also earned 10 points out of 15 in five league fixtures under their own interim boss Vanni Sartini, after the departure of Marc Dos Santos last month.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: While a draw would not have been a major boost to Dallas' fading playoff hopes, it sure appeared Vancouver were heading for a crushing setback when Jara walked to the spot. But Crepeau guessed correctly to his right, and Jara's finish lacked placement.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Maxime Crepeau. The Canada international was having a solid game prior to the late drama, but he quite literally earned his team two points with his final act of the evening. Penalty takers in MLS were previously 11 of 12 since 2017 against Crepeau, with one PK off target and zero saved.
Up Next
- VAN: Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Houston Dynamo | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DAL: Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)