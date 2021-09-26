Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, FC Dallas 0

Maxime Crepeau denied Franco Jara 's penalty in second-half stoppage time and Vancouver Whitecaps FC held on for a crucial 1-0 victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night as they continue their push for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Crepeau's save at BC Place came more than 75 minutes after Brian White scored his sixth goal of the season — set up by Russell Teibert's outswinging cross — to help Vancouver pull level on points with eighth-place LAFC in the Western Conference standings with a match in hand.

Crepeau also stopped six shots from open play on a night the Whitecaps began six points back of the West playoff line, and ended with their first shutout victory since a 2-0 win over CF Montréal in Utah on May 8.

Jara failed to convert a penalty for the first time in two attempts this season for Dallas, who are now six points back of the Whitecaps with two more matches played.

Jader Obrian earned the penalty when he drew a foul on Whitecaps defender Patrick Metcalfe, one awarded by referee Kevin Stott following a Video Review.