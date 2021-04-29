Recap: Portland Timbers 1, Club America 1

The Portland Timbers pulled off a miracle result in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinals series against Liga MX giants Club America at Providence Park on Wednesday, getting an equalizing penalty kick from Felipe Mora at the death to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Down 1-0 and in danger of heading into Leg 2 on Wednesday at Estadio Azteca trailing, the Timbers were given a penalty kick on the last sequence of the match by referee Mario Escobar, snatching back a goal in shocking fashion after Roger Martinez had put Club America in front with a penalty kick of his own in the first half.

Club America struck for that opener just on the stroke of halftime when Portland's Claudio Bravo was called for a foul in his own box on Richard Sanchez. Martinez sent Timbers goalkeeper Jeff Attinella the wrong way and coolly slotted home the look from the spot, giving the visitors the 1-0 lead and an all-important away goal.

The Timbers pressed for an equalizer throughout the second half, and got close to finding one from the run of play a few times, but none of their efforts quite materialized.

Dairon Asprilla nearly found a moment of magic in the 50th minute, splitting two defenders on the left side of the Club America box and sending in an effort from a seemingly impossible angle that may have been intended as a cross. Either way, the ball nearly went in at the far post for what would have been a spectacular goal, but it wound up glancing off the crossbar.

Yimmi Chara and Larrys Mabiala also had good looks at a leveler for Portland before the hour mark, but Chara saw an attempted volley trickle just wide, while Mabiala missed the target with a clean header off a corner kick.