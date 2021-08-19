Recap: New England Revolution 3, DC United 2

Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart early in the second half, and the New England Revolution kept rolling in their pursuit of the Supporters' Shield with a 3-2 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.
DeJuan Jones added a late insurance goal 13 minutes after Arnor Traustason's second yellow card left the Revs with 10 men for the final 18 minutes plus stoppage time.
New England have won seven of eight (while drawing the other) to take firm control of the Shield race. They entered Week 20 with 43 points, six in front of Kansas City and seven in front of Seattle.
Paul Arriola gave D.C. a first-half lead, only to leave the match moments after with an apparent left hamstring injury. He previously dealt with hamstring issues while playing for the US men's national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup last month.
Halftime substitutes from Revolution head coach Bruce Arena changed the game's complexion, as McNamara curled home from atop the box and then Buchanan capped off a flowing team move with a well-struck volley at the back post that put New England ahead 2-1, overcoming the early hole.
Jones' goal came in the 85th minute and ultimately stood as the game-winner, punching home past D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin after some persistent play from New England in the box. Second-half substitute Emmanuel Boateng was another sparkplug, injecting pace and direct play in the wide areas.
Ramon Abila added his first goal since joining D.C. off waivers from Minnesota with an emphatic half-volley in the game's dying moments, settling the 3-2 scoreline.
- THE BIG PICTURE: While the Revs have been among the best teams in MLS all season, this four-game stretch might be their most impressive in 2021, having earned 10 points from 12 with Landon Donovan MLS MVP contender Carles Gil out injured. As for D.C. United, a two-game swing to Nashville and New England has exposed the downside of first-year manager Hernan Losada's high-risk, high-reward ethos. The Black-and-Red have conceded eight times in the last 180 minutes, equal to their total goals allowed across the previous six games.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Bruce Arena inserted Buchanan, Emmanuel Boateng and Adam Buksa at halftime, and the first two connected on an exceptional goal that gave the Revs the lead eight minutes after the break. Boateng provided the service from wide left against his former club, and Buchanan rattled the net with a sumptuous volley for his fifth goal of the season.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: DeJuan Jones. The eventual match-winning goal was icing on the cake for an excellent performance against a D.C. United attack that's challenged most defenses it's faced this season. Jones won eight of his 12 duels and drew as many fouls as he committed from his left back spot.
