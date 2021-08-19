Recap: New England Revolution 3, DC United 2

Tommy McNamara and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart early in the second half, and the New England Revolution kept rolling in their pursuit of the Supporters' Shield with a 3-2 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium.

DeJuan Jones added a late insurance goal 13 minutes after Arnor Traustason's second yellow card left the Revs with 10 men for the final 18 minutes plus stoppage time.

New England have won seven of eight (while drawing the other) to take firm control of the Shield race. They entered Week 20 with 43 points, six in front of Kansas City and seven in front of Seattle.

Paul Arriola gave D.C. a first-half lead, only to leave the match moments after with an apparent left hamstring injury. He previously dealt with hamstring issues while playing for the US men's national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup last month.

Halftime substitutes from Revolution head coach Bruce Arena changed the game's complexion, as McNamara curled home from atop the box and then Buchanan capped off a flowing team move with a well-struck volley at the back post that put New England ahead 2-1, overcoming the early hole.

Jones' goal came in the 85th minute and ultimately stood as the game-winner, punching home past D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin after some persistent play from New England in the box. Second-half substitute Emmanuel Boateng was another sparkplug, injecting pace and direct play in the wide areas.