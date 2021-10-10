Recap: Minnesota United FC 1, Colorado Rapids 3

Despite being a goal down (after Adrien Hunou's first-half opener) and a man down (thanks to Danny Wilson's red card), Colorado scored three times in the final 20 minutes, with Barrios involved in each goal.

MNUFC's second-half collapse has dented their hopes of a home playoff game, while the Rapids proved they're a top Western Conference side despite being humbled by the Seattle Sounders on the road last week. With three points, Colorado are just one point shy of second-place Sporting Kansas City with a comfortable five-point cushion over fourth-place Portland Timbers.

When Wilson was sent off for DOGSO on Hunou in the 57th minute, Minnesota held a 1-0 lead. The hosts seemed primed to pull away and take a result that would have pushed them to fifth place in the West standings.

Instead, a 64th-minute substitution from Robin Fraser, bringing on Barrios, completely changed the game. The Colombian forward saw an opportunity with a weakened Loons defensive line, who were without powerhouse defenders Michael Boxall and Romain Metanire, and grasped it. He broke into the box on the counter in the 73rd minute and beat Miller to a ball before MNUFC's goalkeeper brought the ex-FC Dallas winger down in the box. Midfielder Cole Bassett deposited the ensuing penalty kick and leveled the game.

Barrios then doubled their lead during the 84th minute, once again on the counter, stunning the home crowd. The dagger came late in stoppage time after Lucas Esteves added a third goal, with all of Allianz Field falling silent.