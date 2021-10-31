Recap: FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1

In a battle for Texas supremacy, Diego Fagundez and Jesus Ferreira traded goals as halftime loomed, but substitute Franco Jara broke the back of a defense playing most of the second half down a man, as FC Dallas defeated Austin FC 2-1 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night.

With the win, FC Dallas took the initial Copa Tejas trophy, a fan-created trophy involving supporters' groups from all three Texas MLS teams. It was also interim head coach Marco Ferruzzi's first win at the helm of FCD and snapped a 10-game winless streak.

In the 36th minute, Fagundez worked the ball along the 18, moving from left to center, and posted up in front of Edwin Cerrillo before curling his shot to the far post and past Jimmy Maurer. But in the 38th minute, FCD got back level when Nick Lima slipped, allowing Jader Obrian to burst down the right flank and pick out Ferreira at the far post, working the ball past a trio of Austin players in the vicinity of goal but not marking the young playmaker.

The scoring burst came five minutes after Alex Ring nearly opened the scoring with a 31st-minute strike that sizzled across the grass but just flashed wide of the post. For Dallas, Obrian had a stellar 8th-minute chance from a set piece, sending a shot that Brad Stuver had to tip over the bar.

The match combusted in the 58th minute when Paxton Pomykal had a promising attack stopped by a Hector Jimenez foul as he was bearing down on Austin's goal. It was so promising an attack that Jimenez got a red card for denying the goal-scoring opportunity.

Austin ably adjusted to the dismissal, even getting a prime chance to go ahead when Zan Kolmanic served up a ball for Sebastian Driussi, who chopped his attempt over the crossbar. Then Obrian looked to get a go-ahead goal four minutes later, with Julio Cascante recording a crucial block.