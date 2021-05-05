Recap: Cruz Azul 1, Toronto FC 0

Toronto FC 's 2021 Concacaf Champions League campaign has come to a close following the second leg of their Quarterfinals series against Liga MX side Cruz Azul, which saw the Reds fall 1-0 at Estadio Azteca.

The result gave Cruz Azul a 4-1 victory on aggregate in the two-leg series, which saw the current Liga MX leaders jump out to a 3-1 lead in Leg 1. After striking for a brace in that first leg, forward Brayan Angulo scored the dagger for the hosts in the 27th minute of Leg 2, cashing home a highlight-reel finish from deep outside the area that accounted for all the scoring in the match.

Toronto had a couple of good looks in the first half that could have made things interesting, starting in the 18th minute, when Nick DeLeon ran onto a through ball and found himself with a wide-open opportunity against Cruz Azul goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona. DeLeon converted the shot, only to see the goal disallowed for offside.

Ayo Akinola had another good look for TFC in the 25th minute, but the 20-year-old forward couldn't quite beat Corona with a near-post finish after a nice set-up from DeLeon. Omar Gonzalez then saw a headed attempt off the ensuing corner kick go off the crossbar.

Cruz Azul found the first and only goal of the match in the 27th minute through a spectacular finish from Angulo, who scored his third goal of the series with an incredible strike that was set up by a long Corona goal kick. Angulo pounced on a ball that was headed backward by a TFC defender and teed up a first-time shot from 40 yards out, catching Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono off his line and lofting home a distance golazo.