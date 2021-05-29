Recap: Atlanta United 2, Nashville SC 2

Atlanta United led for 74 minutes but two late goals from Hany Mukhtar stunned the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd as Nashville SC rescued a 2-2 draw to remain one of only two unbeaten teams in MLS.

Atlanta only took five and a half minutes to open the score in their Parley PRIMEBLUE kits. Miles Robinson sent a perfect overhead through ball for Marcelino Moreno and the 26 year-old made his way past Nashville defenders before his shot crept beyond Joe Willis and rolled into the net.

Willis redeemed himself at the 18th minute by making a big stop to keep the score at 1-0. Atlanta roared towards goal in a counter attacking play and, after Josef Martinez was dispossessed from the ball, Erik López tried his luck off a loose ball from the top of the box. The shot was deflected in front of goal but Willis managed to extend his hand and make the save.

López would not have to wait too much longer for his first MLS goal. In the 51st minute, Moreno created the opportunity with a great run down the middle of the field before he feeding the ball to George Bello on the left flank. From Bellow's cross into the six-yard box, López snuck past the backline and fooled Willis with a cheeky back flick in mid-air to give Atlanta a two-goal lead.

López came close to adding a second goal to his tally and putting the game to bed at the 65th minute. Bello sent a through ball in the space for López who was through on goal. The Argentine tried to send the ball in the upper left-hand corner but his effort flew just over the crossbar.

Nashville, though, were determined not to go down to their first loss of the season. Late in the game, Brad Guzan denied an opportunity from C.J. Sapong but Atlanta's defense gave a goal away seconds later. Daniel Lovitz made a run from the left flank and crossed back for Mukhtar. The German had just enough space to himself to take shot towards the far post and bring the score to 2-1.