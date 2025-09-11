Real Salt Lake sign Rafael Cabral to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Real Salt Lake have signed goalkeeper Rafael Cabral to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The 35-year-old former Brazil international, who joined RSL ahead of the 2025 campaign, has played 32 games across all competitions. He's posted eight clean sheets.

"Rafa has been a steady, experienced presence for our goalkeeping group, and his leadership on and off the field has been outstanding," said RSL chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid.

"His composure with the ball, sharp shot-stopping, and ability to organize the defense have been crucial in key moments this season. We’re very pleased to keep Rafa in Utah, where his consistency and professionalism continue to make him an integral part of our club’s success."

Before signing with RSL, Cabral's well-traveled career included time at Napoli (Italy), Santos (Brazil), Reading (England) and more.