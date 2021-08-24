Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake loan Douglas Martinez to San Diego Loyal 

Real Salt Lake have loaned forward Douglas Martinez to USL Championship side San Diego Loyal for the remainder of the 2021 season, the club announced Monday.

“This is a great opportunity for Douglas and we are looking forward to monitoring his progress with San Diego for the remainder of the season," Real Salt Lake technical director Kurt Schmid said in Monday's release.

Martinez first joined RSL in 2019, featuring in 25 matches for their USL affiliate Real Monarchs. He scored a team-leading 17 goals and dished out seven assists while helping the team win the USL Championship title. He parlayed that into a contract with Real Salt Lake and made 18 MLS appearances last season, scoring two goals in 837 minutes.

The 24-year-old only featured in six matches so far this season, playing 50 minutes. He's also a budding Honduran international, scoring once in four caps.

Martinez had featured in seven USL matches for Real Monarchs in 2021, scoring two more goals prior to Monday's loan announcement.

