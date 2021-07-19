Real Salt Lake ink Rubio Rubin to multi-year contract extension

“I’m thankful to Real Salt Lake for this opportunity. It has been a long time since I can say a place has been my home and I look forward to continue doing the things I’ve been doing – scoring goals for this club and for the fans,” Rubin said in Monday's announcement. “Ultimately, I want to help the team win and be successful and hopefully one day winning MLS Cup. We have those ambitions as a team and I’m excited to have a place that I can work for an extended amount where I can enjoy the process of getting better every day to reach for those goals.”

Rubin, 25, has four goals and two assists in 12 matches so far this season. The Oregon native, who began his career in the Netherlands before spending time in Denmark and Liga MX, made seven appearances for the US men's national team between 2014 and 2018.

“From the day Rubio first set foot in Salt Lake he established himself as a piece of this roster that we want to build around,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said. “We felt based on his performances earlier this year and his previous contractual situation that it was important to reward his commitment to the team, his commitment to the club and his quality. We are extremely excited that we were able to come to an agreement to keep him in Salt Lake for a long time.”