Portland Timbers sign midfielder Marvin Loría to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Marvin Loría to a contract extension through the end of the 2024 season with a club option in 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

Loría, 24, is in his fourth season with Portland and has four goals and nine assists across ​​56 regular-season appearances (31 starts). He featured in three of the Timbers' six games this season and played a total of 20 minutes.

He initially joined the organization in 2018 after a season with T2.