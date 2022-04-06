Portland Timbers sign midfielder Marvin Loría to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Portland Timbers have signed midfielder Marvin Loría to a contract extension through the end of the 2024 season with a club option in 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
Loría, 24, is in his fourth season with Portland and has four goals and nine assists across 56 regular-season appearances (31 starts). He featured in three of the Timbers' six games this season and played a total of 20 minutes.
He initially joined the organization in 2018 after a season with T2.
Internationally, Loría has one cap under his belt with the Costa Rica national team and featured for the Central American country's youth team in the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship.