Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns to play mixed-teams match to benefit Ukraine

The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns are joining forces to host PTFC For Peace – a historic mixed teams, U.S. first division charity match to raise funds for Ukrainian children and families affected by the war on April 27 (9 pm ET) at Providence Park, the clubs announced Wednesday.
Admission is free to the public with an encouraged donation. All donations, which will be matched by the club up to $100,000, will support UNICEF’s relief efforts on the ground. All seating for the event will be general admission and redeemable through SeatGeek with an option to donate to UNICEF while acquiring a ticket.
“Soccer is a universal and unifying sport, and as professionals, it’s important for us to use our platform for those in need and right now that’s Ukraine,” Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair said in a statement. “This is something we’ve wanted to do as a club for years, and I couldn’t think of a better reason to pull it off now than to raise money for an important cause. A match like this is one of its kind and while this game will be entertaining no doubt, the focus is to provide relief for Ukraine.”
Timbers midfielder Diego Chara and Thorns FC defender Kelli Hubly will co-captain one team, and Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair and Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco will captain the other team. A live draft will take place next week to select players for each team with final rosters set to be announced on the club’s websites and social media channels in advance of the match.
The teams will play in a 60-minute full-field match. If tied after regulation, a shootout will determine a winner. The game will also be streamed on the club’s websites, www.timbers.com and www.thornsfc.com, with additional broadcast details to follow ahead of the event.
“I always believe we are stronger together, and I’m excited to be able to play in a match that means so much more than soccer,” Chara said in a release. “This is an opportunity for us as players, as a club and as a city to help the people of Ukraine in an incredibly difficult time.”
Fans in attendance and those watching remotely will have various opportunities to contribute to their efforts and can visit www.unicefusa.org/PTFC to make donations. There will also be an online auction for fans to bid on game-worn shirts from the event and other items, including flags and the game ball at www.PTFC.givesmart.com.