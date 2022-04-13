Portland Timbers, Portland Thorns to play mixed-teams match to benefit Ukraine

Admission is free to the public with an encouraged donation. All donations, which will be matched by the club up to $100,000, will support UNICEF’s relief efforts on the ground. All seating for the event will be general admission and redeemable through SeatGeek with an option to donate to UNICEF while acquiring a ticket.

“Soccer is a universal and unifying sport, and as professionals, it’s important for us to use our platform for those in need and right now that’s Ukraine,” Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair said in a statement. “This is something we’ve wanted to do as a club for years, and I couldn’t think of a better reason to pull it off now than to raise money for an important cause. A match like this is one of its kind and while this game will be entertaining no doubt, the focus is to provide relief for Ukraine.”