Portland Timbers: How axe portraits embody the Rose City

The swooping eaves, thick strands of climbing ivy and classic theater-style marquee are striking. But scan the exterior of the historic downtown home of the Portland Timbers and their sibling club the Thorns, and what really sticks out are the faces of fans staring out from an array of massive posters – some smiling, most with a fierce ‘game face,’ a varied cross section of the city hefting one of the traditional tools of the wood industry, the region’s oldest trade, from hatchets to chainsaws.

Whether you’re walking to Providence Park, stepping off a MAX Light Rail train, climbing out of a rideshare vehicle or, in peak PDX style, pedaling up by bike, the faces are probably the first element that draws your eye.

“Sometimes it's shocking – sometimes people can't tell if I'm a man or a woman or whatever, androgynous. But it didn't seem to matter for the majority of people.”

“On one hand, it was a monumental, incredible experience to be able to be up on a billboard,” Howard told MLSsoccer.com this week. “More than that, my personal background, and the age I am, of 57, and growing up in this culture as a lesbian – a very closeted lesbian – for years and years and years, to bring that kind of full circle in my own personal life, to be like, ‘Oh no, there you are up on this billboard as a butch lesbian,’ and being embraced, too.

This time, the public had the chance to vote on which ones best epitomized their city and its love affair with the team, the winners splashed onto a series of billboards around town in larger-than-life proportions. Posing with twin axes crossed over her shoulders, Shayley Howard was among those who made the cut, so to speak, and it changed her life in ways she couldn’t have imagined.

Mitchelldyer estimates that he photographed about 500 fans a day that first go-round, working with just one backdrop station. The concept resonated immediately, with many more lining up to take part when the portraits returned for Portland's fifth MLS season, which also coincided with the 40th anniversary of their 1975 birth in the old North American Soccer League.

“That was kind of when you realized, like, dang, this is going to be a very popular thing. We have people waiting for hours and hours and hours. … And it's just kind of grown and grown and grown every year.”

“We had a pop-up team store in downtown Portland,” recalled Craig Mitchelldyer, the Timbers’ club photographer since 2003, in a conversation with MLSsoccer.com this week. “I set up shop there and we shot people for, I don't remember, two or three days straight that first year.

Initially conceived almost 15 years ago to promote the club’s entry into Major League Soccer after decades in the lower divisions, these photographs are now a local institution, a cherished rite of passage for the proud faithful who flock to the Goose Hollow neighborhood to commune with their team on matchdays.

“So to see this little girl, who knew exactly who she was, blew my mind. And so that connection started there, because she really needed somebody that she could look up to, even if she didn't even know me. Again, visibility is so important,” she added. “The Timbers billboard was huge. And my ego loved it. It was fantastic, right? But the impact that it had was far greater. Far greater.”

“This is dating me: The only image I ever saw was Billie Jean King,” said Howard with a laugh. “I had a poster of her on my wall as a kid, and we didn't even really have the language to talk about what it was I was experiencing. I knew it was not good at the time, at least … anybody that was out and visible, they were ridiculed. They were ridiculed.

Howard had come of age in a drastically different environment, at a time when homophobia, even outright hatred towards people like her, was the norm. To see Snapper find her identity in an environment of love and tolerance, let alone contribute to it herself, was almost overwhelming.

“She had just reached out and said, ‘Hey, can you come meet me and my daughter?’ I went over to their house in Northwest Hills, and her daughter was just adorable, huge dimples, and she knew she was a lesbian,” recalled Howard. “Then it was revealed, it's like, 'Oh, I am here because she saw this image of me as this butch lesbian, part of this community that they don't really know anything about. They're very in the heteronormative community and wanting to help their daughter, wanting to embrace whatever path she was on.' And she was very clear that she was lesbian.”

Becoming an overnight local celebrity of sorts was a new and occasionally uncomfortable experience for Howard. In the ensuing months, however, she realized just how significant it was that someone like her had become a face of the club. One new arrival to town messaged her to share that seeing those signs helped confirm the Rose City was a welcoming place for LGBTQ people. Yet the most powerful interaction started with a call from the mother of an 8-year-old girl named Snapper.

A growing tradition

Given the impact of the axe portraits, which then and now are free and open to the public, it only made sense for PTFC to run it back for season 10 in 2020, and again this year as the Timbers mark their 50th birthday.

Somewhere along the way, they came to represent something more than just fandom, something more like a manifestation of an enduring bond between a team and its community, a lifelong relationship. And what it means to be a Portlander, even.

“We had about 4,000 people through over two weekends,” said Mitchelldyer of this year’s edition, which involved four stations, seven photographers and 12-hour days for him and his colleagues. “We uploaded 31,298 photos to our website; 26,567 of those were downloaded from the website over the course of the day, and we had 2,300-ish accounts created on that website.

“In 2020 we did three and a half days, and so we extended it to a fourth full day this year so that more people could come as well. We didn't turn any people away – we would say it's going till 6 pm and we'd have people in line at 7:00, and we'd still make sure that they got a picture as well.”

For Anthony Vigliotta, a Timbers season ticket holder since 2012, the axe portraits capture the blossoming of a family steeped in Rose City culture. He proudly recalls how his son’s first match was the 100th all-time meeting between PTFC and their fierce Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC, and marvels at how his usually mellow kids transform into boisterous ultras when the whistle blows at Providence Park.

“We even got a little video of my daughter screaming ‘gut the fish’ that has kind of become family lore,” he notes with a laugh of that Sounders game, always a showcase occasion in Goose Hollow.

When he and his wife posed back in 2015, their first child was still a toddler, just barely able to stand on her own, a splash of irresistible cuteness the club selected to display in the stadium. This year, she and her two siblings glare out defiantly from behind a gold-plated axe, while in solo shots she hefts Timber Joey’s chainsaw.

“Seeing the side by side of that was just – it was mind-bending,” Vigliotta told MLSsoccer.com. “It just goes so fast. And to see her looking more and more like her mom, and to see her going from that pudgy little-faced baby who, I don't know if you can tell by looking at it, but we're actually using the ax to pin her to us, because she couldn't stand super well at that age. She's kind of holding on like she would the railing of a crib, and we're using it to pin her to us for the photo.