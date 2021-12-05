Portland Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake in Western Conference Final, Advance to MLS Cup

Philadelphia Union host New York City FC on Sunday in Eastern Conference Final on ABC & ESPN Deportes (3 p.m. ET)

NEW YORK (Saturday, December 4, 2021) – The Portland Timbers have advanced to their third MLS Cup in seven years, earning the right to host the league’s championship match after defeating a streaking Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final. 

The Timbers will host the 2021 MLS Cup on Saturday, December 11 (3 p.m. ET, ABC / Univision / TSN / TVA Sports), as they await the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between No. 2 seed Philadelphia Union and No. 4 New York City FC on Sunday.

Portland’s deciding goal was secured minutes into the match, as Felipe Mora’s quick strike off an RSL deflection gave the Timbers an early 1-0 advantage in the fifth minute. In the 61st minute, a dazzling strike off the right foot of Santiago Moreno hit the left post before ricocheting into the net to extend the Timbers lead to 2-0. Mora, who led Portland with 11 goals in the regular season, recorded the first postseason goal of his MLS career, while Moreno’s scoring effort was the first of his MLS career in either regular season or postseason play.

Portland will look to win its second MLS Cup title in club history – the first since 2015 – and will host its first-ever MLS Cup. 

MLS Cup Media Credential Deadline, Wednesday, December 8

The deadline to apply for media credentials for 2021 MLS Cup is at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 8. This year’s MLS Cup will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports) at Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers. MLS All-Stadium credentials, team season credentials or credentials from previous MLS or SUM events will not be recognized.

Please direct all accreditation questions to Erika Mach, MLS Cup Accreditation Officer, at erikammach@gmail.com

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One (Six Games)

(The No. 1 Eastern Conference seed and the No. 1 Western Conference seed had a Round One bye. The No. 2 seed hosted the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosted the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed hosted the No. 5 seed.)

Saturday, Nov. 20 

Philadelphia Union 1-0 New York Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sunday, Nov. 21 

New York City FC 2-0 Atlanta United

Portland Timbers 3-1 Minnesota United FC

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Nashville SC 3-1 Orlando City SC

Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 (5-6) Real Salt Lake

Conference Semifinals (Four Games) 

(The No. 1 seed played the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5. The winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 played the winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6, with the higher-seeded club hosting)

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

Colorado Rapids 0-1 Portland Timbers

Sunday, Nov. 28 

Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Philadelphia Union 1-1 (2-0) Nashville SC (3)

Tuesday, Nov. 30

New England Revolution 2-2 (3-5) New York City FC 

Conference Finals (Two Games)

(The advancing two Eastern Conference teams played in the Eastern Conference Final and the two advancing Western Conference teams played in the Western Conference Final. Gamers were hosted by the team with the higher regular season points total.)

Saturday, Dec. 4

Portland Timbers 2-0 Real Salt Lake

Sunday, Dec. 5

Philadelphia Union (2) vs. New York City Football Club (4)

(ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

MLS Cup (One Game)

(Eastern Conference Final winner vs. Western Conference Final winner, hosted by the team with the most regular season points)

Saturday, Dec. 11

Portland Timbers (4) vs. Philadelphia Union (2)/New York City Football Club (4)

3 p.m. ET (ABC / UniMás / TUDN / TSN / TVA Sports)

