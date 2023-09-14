Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati: Back Union to maintain winning home streak

First plays fourth in the East this weekend, as Philadelphia looks to build on home advantage to make sure they join Cincinnati in the postseason games, with a tightly contested conference meaning that there are just three points separating second and fifth in the table.

Jack Collins here from The Game Day to look at a matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s finest sides on Matchday 32 in Major League Soccer, happening on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Odds

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Match Prediction

Philadelphia Union 2:1 FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati flew out of the blocks this season, amassing a huge lead at the top of the Eastern Conference, and were the first side to book their spot in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs when they beat Atlanta United in Georgia on Aug. 30.

It was a historic achievement, with the Garys needing just 26 games to claim their postseason berth, the second-fastest in MLS history, and the quickest ever in the Eastern Conference, with only LAFC’s Supporters’ Shield-winning 2022 and 2019 sides beating them to the punch with a 25-game qualification.

Leading the charge has been an Argentine No. 10 in the form of Luciano Acosta, whose combined 24 goals and assists in 26 games leads the league for goal contributions ahead of Atlanta’s Thiago Almada and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar.

With their talisman guiding them, Cincinnati remains in pole position to win the Supporters’ Shield this year, with a nine-point gap over the chasing pack as we turn into the home straight of this year’s MLS regular season.

Considering the drama surrounding the Revs right now and the fact that St. Louis CITY FC is stumbling, it feels like an unassailable lead - and it’s a cushion that Cincy might end up being grateful for.

That’s because it’s not been plain sailing for the East’s top side since returning from the Leagues Cup break.

They went to Columbus and were hammered 3-0 by the Crew in their first game back before good wins over New York City FC and Atlanta United, but a further setback was inflicted at the weekend when Orlando City came to TQL Stadium and ended Cincinnati’s unbeaten home record with a 1-0 win.

Orlando are on a cracking run of form that’s seen them rise to third in the conference, so that result in itself isn’t the end of the world, but it showed that there are still cracks in a Cincinnati team that looked so incredibly sure of itself earlier on in the season.

But Subaru Park is not the kind of place you want to go to if you’re trying to bounce back from a setback. Philadelphia’s stadium is a veritable fortress - the club’s home record of 9-1-2 speaks for itself, but equally doesn’t tell the full story.

The Union haven’t lost at home in MLS since March and haven’t even dropped a point on their own turf for six straight games, dating back to May.

They’ve outscored opponents by 27 goals to 8, and while Daniel Gazdag often seems to keep his best form for the road, Julián Carranza is loving life at Subaru Park - scoring five times in his last five league matches there.

Their defensive record is much to do with the continually brilliant form of Andre Blake, who is a good shout to be considered the best goalkeeper in the league now that Djordje Petrović has headed for Chelsea.

That four of the Union’s eight losses this season have coincided with the seven league games he missed is absolutely no coincidence.

Philadelphia is currently two points behind the Revs in second in the East, with a game in hand, but they know that they need to be checking over their shoulder as well as aiming their gaze skywards.

The Crew are just one point behind, albeit having played a game more, and with the top four seeds guaranteed home advantage in Round One of the postseason, expect them to be scrapping for their lives for every point available - especially with such a brilliant home record.

That might just be the difference here between two sides who are brilliantly matched.

Philadelphia Union vs FC Cincinnati Best Bets

Philadelphia Union to Win (-134) • bet365 Sportsbook

It just feels like there’s more on the line for the Union right now - with their playoff place not secured and the threat of dropping out of the higher-seeded bracket, this team knows they have the potential to keep their destiny in their own hands. On home turf, they should make it count.

Julián Carranza Anytime Goalscorer (+125) • bet365 Sportsbook

Carranza loves playing at Subaru Park, and given Philadelphia’s record there, who can blame him?