Philadelphia Union sign Andre Blake to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have signed goalkeeper Andre Blake to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.
Blake, 33, is the only three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award winner. He is also a four-time MLS All-Star and three-time MLS Best XI selection.
"Since joining the team, Andre has been a foundational piece to the club’s achievements," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "He has shown himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in North America, and along with his proven sporting value, has taken on a leadership role both on and off the field.
"His guidance will play an important role in the further development of our young players and the team’s success. We’re happy to have reached an agreement to keep him here in Philadelphia."
Blake has posted 73 clean sheets in 236 matches for Philadelphia since being picked No. 1 overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. He was a key figure in the Union's 2020 Supporters' Shield-winning team.
Blake has played 75 times for Jamaica and often serves as their captain. He's helped the Reggae Boyz reach two Concacaf Gold Cup finals.
With a veteran-heavy core, Philadelphia are chasing a seventh-straight trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant