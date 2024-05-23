Philadelphia Union sign Andre Blake to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed goalkeeper Andre Blake to a new contract through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Blake, 33, is the only three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award winner. He is also a four-time MLS All-Star and three-time MLS Best XI selection.

"Since joining the team, Andre has been a foundational piece to the club’s achievements," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. "He has shown himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in North America, and along with his proven sporting value, has taken on a leadership role both on and off the field.