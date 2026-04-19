Petar Musa keeps World Cup momentum rolling with FC Dallas

Petar Musa is playing like a man on a mission for FC Dallas .

The Croatian international striker scored twice in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with the LA Galaxy , continuing his red-hot form to reach nine goals on the season for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

World Cup chase

Just under two months before Croatia’s Group L debut against England in Dallas, Musa looked as World Cup-ready as ever 30 miles to the north in Frisco – getting an early opening goal before completing the brace in the 38th minute.

The Galaxy rallied and left Toyota Stadium with a point thanks to strikes from Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsil.

However, Musa’s brace further boosted his international profile as Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalić weighs his options in attack ahead of this summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

It also extended his club's regular-season unbeaten streak at Toyota Stadium to 11 matches (6W-0L-5D), helping keep Dallas in seventh place in the Western Conference.