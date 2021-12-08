Pedro Santos re-signs with Columbus Crew for 2022 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Veteran midfielder Pedro Santos is returning to the Columbus Crew, as it was announced Wednesday he’s re-signed for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023.

The Portugal native has spent the last five seasons in Columbus, registering 22 goals and 29 assists across 126 regular-season appearances. Primarily left-footed, he featured extensively at winger and outside back this past year.

“We are very excited to announce that we have re-signed Pedro for the 2022 season," said club president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko. "Since joining the Crew, Pedro has been a loyal and dependable contributor to the club, playing any role that has been asked of him to the best of his ability.

“His work ethic on the field serves as an example to his teammates, and the value he places on his relationship with our fans shows a deep understanding of the culture that we have created in Columbus.”

Pedro Santos helped Columbus win MLS Cup 2020 over the Seattle Sounders, plus lift the 2021 Campeones Cup against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul. Before arriving stateside, he featured for Primeira Liga side Braga.