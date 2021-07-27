Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group

Another superstar athlete is joining the MLS ownership ranks. Sporting Kansas City announced Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has become a new member of the Sporting Club ownership group.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Added Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC: “Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group. In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes has spent all four of his NFL seasons in Kansas City, highlighted by leading the team to victory in Super Bowl LIV in 2020 before taking them back to the Super Bowl the following year. Mahomes was also voted the league’s MVP in 2018 and is a three-time NFL All-Star.

This is not Mahomes’ first move into sports ownership. He is also a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City NWSL. In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.

Sporting Kansas City

