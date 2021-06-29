Now open! Columbus Crew host ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lower.com Field

Ahead of the Columbus Crew's first match at new home Lower.com Field, the club officially marked the stadium's opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Crew investor-operators Dee Haslam and Dr. Pete Edwards were there to mark the occasion, alongside MLS commissioner Don Garber, Columbus City Council president Shannon Hardin, Franklin County Board of Commissioners president Kevin Boyce, and Ohio's Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

The Crew broke ground at the stadium site less than two years ago, 10 months after new owners took control of the club with the intention of building a new stadium for one of MLS' original clubs.

In addition to hosting the Crew, some parts of Lower.com Field will be open year-round. There is a plaza outside that hosts 2,000 for watch parties and other such events, while the pub and team shop will be open throughout the year.