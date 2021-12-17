New York Red Bulls add Daniel Edelman as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have signed United States U-20 international Daniel Edelman to a two-year MLS Homegrown contract with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Friday.
The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has spent the previous two seasons playing for New York Red Bulls II, making 30 appearances (28 starts) and playing 2,486 minutes. He led the club in interceptions (54), tackles (87), tackles won (59), duels won (182) and passes (1,350).
“We are delighted to promote Daniel to the first team,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “Daniel is a young prospect that we saw great things at Red Bulls II and can’t wait to see his continual development with our club.”
Internationally, Edelman made two appearances and played 104 minutes for the US U-20s at the 2021 Revelations Cup, after making five appearances for the U-16 squad in 2019.
“Daniel is a top prospect at the midfield position,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He is an aggressive central defensive midfielder that can do well in our system. His ability to defend and get forward are key attributes for his position.”
RBNY are entering their second full season under Struber's guidance and will be chasing a 13th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.