New York Red Bulls add Daniel Edelman as homegrown player

Internationally, Edelman made two appearances and played 104 minutes for the US U-20s at the 2021 Revelations Cup, after making five appearances for the U-16 squad in 2019.

“Daniel is a top prospect at the midfield position,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He is an aggressive central defensive midfielder that can do well in our system. His ability to defend and get forward are key attributes for his position.”