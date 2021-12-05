New York City FC Defeat the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference Final, Advance to MLS Cup

Portland Timbers will host New York City FC in 2021 MLS Cup on Saturday, December 11 (3 p.m. ET / ABC, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports)

NEW YORK(Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021) – New York City FC has advanced to the first MLS Cup in club history, defeating the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Sunday in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final. New York City FC, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, will travel to face Western Conference No. 4 seed Portland Timbers in 2021 MLS Cup on Saturday, Dec. 11 (3 p.m. ET / ABC, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports).

The Union opened the scoring in the 63rd minute, as a Dániel Gazdag cross intended for Kacper Przybylko deflected off New York City FC defender Alexander Callens and past a diving Sean Johnson to give Philadelphia a 1-0 advantage.

Just 113 seconds later, NYCFC delivered the equalizer off the foot of Maxi Moralez in the 65th minute, who buried the shot from the edge of the six-yard box.

New York City FC’s deciding goal came in the 88th minute on the back of two substitutes, as a challenge won by Gudmundur Thórarinsson set up a quick cross to Talles Magno and the go-ahead score. Both Thórarinsson and Talles Magno entered the contest in the 58th minute.

New York City FC can capture the first championship in club history and are the 17th different club in league history to advance to MLS Cup.

MLS Cup Media Credential Deadline, Wednesday, December 8

The deadline to apply for media credentials for 2021 MLS Cup is at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 8. This year’s MLS Cup will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports) at Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers. MLS All-Stadium credentials, team season credentials or credentials from previous MLS or SUM events will not be recognized.

Please direct all accreditation questions to Erika Mach, MLS Cup Accreditation Officer, at erikammach@gmail.com.

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One (Six Games)

(The No. 1 Eastern Conference seed and the No. 1 Western Conference seed had a Round One bye. The No. 2 seed hosted the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed hosted the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed hosted the No. 5 seed.)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Philadelphia Union 1-0 New York Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sunday, Nov. 21

New York City FC 2-0 Atlanta United

Portland Timbers 3-1 Minnesota United FC

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Nashville SC 3-1 Orlando City SC

Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 (5-6) Real Salt Lake

Conference Semifinals (Four Games)

(The No. 1 seed played the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5. The winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 played the winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6, with the higher-seeded club hosting)

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

Colorado Rapids 0-1 Portland Timbers

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Philadelphia Union 1-1 (2-0) Nashville SC

Tuesday, Nov. 30

New England Revolution 2-2 (3-5) New York City FC

Conference Finals (Two Games)

(The advancing two Eastern Conference teams played in the Eastern Conference Final and the two advancing Western Conference teams played in the Western Conference Final. Gamers were hosted by the team with the higher regular season points total.)

Saturday, Dec. 4

Portland Timbers 2-0 Real Salt Lake

Sunday, Dec. 5

Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC

MLS Cup (One Game)

(Eastern Conference Final winner vs. Western Conference Final winner, hosted by the team with the most regular season points)

Saturday, Dec. 11

Portland Timbers (4) vs. New York City FC (4)