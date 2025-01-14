New England Revolution sign defender Wyatt Omsberg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have signed defender Wyatt Omsberg via free agency, the club announced Tuesday.
The 29-year-old center back is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.
Omsberg is entering his eighth MLS season following spells at Minnesota United FC (2018-19) and Chicago Fire FC (2020-24), leading to 1g/1a in 67 matches.
Omsberg is New England's fourth center-back signing this offseason after Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos were acquired from abroad and Tanner Beason joined via free agency.
"Wyatt Omsberg is a welcomed addition to our backline, with seven seasons of experience in Major League Soccer and ties to the New England area," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.
"Wyatt will help strengthen our central defense, an area of our roster that we’ve looked to improve this offseason."
New England's squad refresh follows a 14th-place Eastern Conference finish (31 points) where they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Along the way, the Revs allowed 74 goals (third-most in league history).
New England begin their 2025 campaign on Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant