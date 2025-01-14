New England Revolution sign defender Wyatt Omsberg

The New England Revolution have signed defender Wyatt Omsberg via free agency, the club announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old center back is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Omsberg is entering his eighth MLS season following spells at Minnesota United FC (2018-19) and Chicago Fire FC (2020-24), leading to 1g/1a in 67 matches.

Omsberg is New England's fourth center-back signing this offseason after Mamadou Fofana and Brayan Ceballos were acquired from abroad and Tanner Beason joined via free agency.

"Wyatt Omsberg is a welcomed addition to our backline, with seven seasons of experience in Major League Soccer and ties to the New England area," said sporting director Curt Onalfo.