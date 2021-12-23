New England Revolution re-sign goalkeeper Brad Knighton

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
The New England Revolution have re-signed free-agent goalkeeper Brad Knighton through the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
Knighton returns to New England for his 15th MLS campaign and his 12th with the Revolution, the most in club history.
The 36-year-old has made 81 regular-season appearances – including 52 for New England – with 78 starts and a 32W-26L-20D record. In addition, Knighton ranks second in club history in starts (13) and wins (6) in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
While deputizing for US men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner in 2021, Knighton posted a 5W-1L-0D record to help the Revolution lift the Supporters' Shield.