New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil named MLS Comeback Player of the Year

NEW YORK(Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021) – Major League Soccer today announced that New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year after dishing out a league-high 18 assists and adding four goals in the Revolution’s Supporters’ Shield-winning regular season.

Forced to sit out the majority of the shortened 2020 campaign due to a bone spur injury near his left heel, Gil led MLS in assists in playing 28 matches a year later, guiding New England to their most prolific season of existence. Making his presence count, the Revs were 12-1-3 in the 16 matches in which Gil recorded a goal or an assist.

Seizing the spotlight early and often, Gil was named to the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi on 10 different occasions during the 35-week regular season, and his MLS Comeback Player of the Year bid was solidified after the Spaniard recorded eight assists during a span of just five matches early in the year – all victories for New England. Gil collected 10 assists in the opening 10 games of the year – matching the all-time MLS record for most assists from the start of a season.

Gil’s success led New England to its strongest regular season in the MLS Original’s 26-year history, as the Revs won the Supporters’ Shield, the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference for a Round One Bye, and a berth to the 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. Supported by Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner and the attacking tandem of forwards Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou’s combined 31 regular-season goals, the Revs are set to host an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 30 against New York City FC (6:30 p.m. / FS1, FOX Deportes), when their Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs run begins at Gillette Stadium.