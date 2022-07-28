National Soccer Hall of Fame announces eligible candidates for 2023

They join a group 156 candidates named across three categories: Player Eligibility List, Veteran Eligibility List and Builder Eligibility List. with six earning induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

The player's list contains 14 finalists from last year: David Beckham, Lori Chalupny, Brian Ching, Maurice Edu, Thierry Henry, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Eddie Johnson, Shalrie Joseph, Robbie Keane, Pablo Mastroeni, Josh McKinney, Oguchi Onyewu, Carlos Ruiz and Cat Reddick Whitehill.

Beckham, Ching, Mastroeni and Kevin Hartman are in their final year of eligibility on the Player ballot. If they are not selected this round, they will be move to the Veteran ballot for the 2024 election.