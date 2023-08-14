Nashville SC vs Monterrey: A tightly-contested Leagues Cup semifinal showdown

Nashville also sits third league-wide and first in the Eastern Conference in expected goals per 90 minutes at home.

Although Nashville slipped five goals past Minnesota, it really shouldn’t come as a surprise. Entering the Leagues Cup, Minnesota ranked 16th in non-penalty expected goals against per 90 minutes.

Time to fade both teams' offenses in what should prove a tightly-contested fixture.

Nashville SC versus Monterrey betting lines are current as of Sunday, Aug. 13, at BetMGM Sportsbook.

This is Nick Hennion from The Game Day with your preview and best bet for Nashville SC versus Monterrey.

As for Monterrey, they’ve put together two solid performances over the last two rounds. In the round of 16, they took out fellow tournament contenders Tigres before knocking off LAFC in the quarterfinals.

Nashville created six big scoring chances on their way to a 5-0 victory. In the previous round, Nashville overtook Club America on penalties.

Tuesday’s hosts enter the fixture fresh off a resounding victory. At home against fellow MLS side Minnesota United,

As part of the Leagues Cup semifinal round, Nashville SC welcomes Liga MX side Monterrey to Nashville.

Conversely, Monterrey put three goals past LAFC, but it wasn’t all their doing. One came via a penalty kick, while another entered as an own goal. All told, Monterrey generated only one big scoring chance in the quarterfinals.

Expand the sample to include their round of 16 clash with Tigres - where they only created one big chance - and a dip in offense could be on the horizon.

Strengthening that belief is the fact Nashville ranks third in MLS in non-penalty expected goals against per 90 minutes.

Yet, Nashville’s encountering a side that led Liga MX in expected goals against last season and limited their previous two opponents to one big scoring chance.

Based on those defensive records, we expect a narrow victory for Monterrey. A defensive showcase benefits them, and they just took down an LAFC side with a better xGDiff than Nashville.

Nashville SC vs Monterrey Best Bet

Total Under 2.5 Goals (-110) • BetMGM Sportsbook

There’s a bit of betting calculus behind this play - allow me to explain.

Over 2.5 goals is the favorite for the match, which means the expectation is that one team will reach two goals (given both teams to score - “yes” is favored).

However, if you dive deeper into the team total markets, that’s not the case. As of this writing, Monterrey under 1.5 goals is priced at -160, while Nashville under 1.5 goals is priced at -200.