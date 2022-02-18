Nashville SC unveil 2022 The Homecoming kit

Nashville SC have unveiled their new 2022-23 primary uniform, The Homecoming kit by adidas.
The electric gold jersey is a celebration of Nashville SC’s new 30,000 seat stadium, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, and the passion of its fans. The Homecoming Kit brings a vibrant electric gold color to the pitch and features a new innovative design with side panels containing the signature Nashville SC “N” monogram and the soundwaves representing the rhythm and theme of Nashville SC in Music City.
MLS is Back on February 26!