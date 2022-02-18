Jerseys

Nashville SC unveil 2022 The Homecoming kit

Nashville SC have unveiled their new 2022-23 primary uniform, The Homecoming kit by adidas.

The electric gold jersey is a celebration of Nashville SC’s new 30,000 seat stadium, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, and the passion of its fans. The Homecoming Kit brings a vibrant electric gold color to the pitch and features a new innovative design with side panels containing the signature Nashville SC “N” monogram and the soundwaves representing the rhythm and theme of Nashville SC in Music City.

