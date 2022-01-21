Nashville SC re-sign goalkeeper Bryan Meredith

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Nashville SC have re-signed goalkeeper Bryan Meredith for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.
Meredith, a 10-year league veteran, was eligible for free agency.
“Bryan fits into our group so well, and we are happy to have him return for 2022,” general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.
The 32-year-old spent last season with Nashville and has 16 appearances across his MLS career, also featuring for Seattle Sounders FC, San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Since joining MLS in 2020 as an expansion club, Joe Willis has served as Nashville's starting goalkeeper upon making two straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips.