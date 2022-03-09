The Call Up

Nadia Nadim: Defying limitations from the soccer field to the operating room

Nadia Nadim wears many hats in her remarkable life – soccer star, role model, doctor and survivor, just to name a few.

The Afghanistan-born forward, who plays for Racing Louisville FC in the NWSL, escaped Taliban rule with her mother and sisters when she was younger and was a refugee in Europe, her storied soccer career kickstarted by happenstance when a Danish refugee camp she lived in was behind some soccer fields.

The 34-year-old, who has 99 caps for the Danish national team and competed for Sky Blue FC, the Portland Thorns, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in her career, advocates for female athletes everywhere, especially those who, like her, have had to flee Afghanistan when the Taliban took over again this summer.

Nadim is proud to say she is the face of everything the Taliban doesn’t want women to be, providing added fuel to accomplish even more in her life.

“I love the fact I’m doing everything they don’t want me to do,” she said in the latest episode of The Call Up. “On the other hand, it also shows the world that there’s nothing wrong with me doing this stuff. It doesn’t make me a bad person, it doesn’t make me a bad woman. I’m the same person I’ve always been. I have the same values. I love it, to be honest, that I’m not allowed to do this. It just makes you want to do a bit more.”

Nadim has also somehow found the time to get her degree and become a doctor, specializing in reconstructive surgery. Curious by nature, Nadim said she’s aided in a few surgeries.

“I love, love, love being in the operation room,” Nadim said. “It brings joy to me. It’s weird for me to say it, but I feel so alive when I’m there. I feel like I’m doing something that matters.”

For more on Nadim’s amazing story, check out The Call Up's full episode here.

The Call Up Women's History Month

Related Stories

Gianluca Busio reflects on growing up at Sporting KC, Serie A and Lorenzo Insigne
"It's worth it": NYCFC's Ronny Deila vows to keep promise to celebrate shirtless if they win MLS Cup
Brian White explains Vancouver's turnaround and the magic of Vanni Sartini
More News
More News
Nadia Nadim: Defying limitations from the soccer field to the operating room
The Call Up

Nadia Nadim: Defying limitations from the soccer field to the operating room
Almiron back for Atlanta? Pomykal for USMNT? Those & other questions in the midweek mailbag
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Almiron back for Atlanta? Pomykal for USMNT? Those & other questions in the midweek mailbag
"Determined" Seattle Sounders make CCL statement with Leg 1 thumping of Club Leon
National Writer: Charles Boehm

"Determined" Seattle Sounders make CCL statement with Leg 1 thumping of Club Leon
Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, Club León 0
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, Club León 0
Recap: NYCFC 3, Comunicaciones 1
CONCACAF Champions League

Recap: NYCFC 3, Comunicaciones 1
Are Austin FC for real? Or have scheduling "gifts" created a false impression?
Extratime

Are Austin FC for real? Or have scheduling "gifts" created a false impression?
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club León | March 09, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club León | March 09, 2022
GOAL: Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders - 90th minute
0:56

GOAL: Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders - 90th minute
Fredy Montero brace leaves Seattle Sounders cruising in CCL
1:27

Fredy Montero brace leaves Seattle Sounders cruising in CCL
GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 39th minute
0:54

GOAL: Fredy Montero, Seattle Sounders - 39th minute
More Video