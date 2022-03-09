Nadia Nadim: Defying limitations from the soccer field to the operating room

“I love the fact I’m doing everything they don’t want me to do,” she said in the latest episode of The Call Up. “On the other hand, it also shows the world that there’s nothing wrong with me doing this stuff. It doesn’t make me a bad person, it doesn’t make me a bad woman. I’m the same person I’ve always been. I have the same values. I love it, to be honest, that I’m not allowed to do this. It just makes you want to do a bit more.”