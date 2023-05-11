MLS Matchday 12: Best Parlay Picks

This week we're focussing our attention on Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC, CF Montreal vs. Toronto FC and Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City.

Dimers.com has used the power of predictive analytics to craft this three-leg parlay from Saturday's packed slate of games.

Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC, Saturday, May 13, 7:30 PM EDT

Leg 1: Atlanta United moneyline (-167) odds via Bet365

Atlanta United hosts Charlotte FC at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday. Atlanta appears to be in somewhat of a rut, having collected just one victory in their last five matches.

Despite this poor recent form, MLS betting content partner, Dimers.com, still loves the hosts in this fixture. According to their prediction model, the Five Stripes have a 62.6% chance to collect all three points over the weekend.

Charlotte FC is in a bit of a sophomore slump this campaign. While their road play has been decent this year, they have struggled to keep the ball out of their own net - averaging 2.4 goals allowed in away fixtures.

Lock in Atlanta United to win on the moneyline for our first leg.

CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC Saturday, May 13, 7:30 PM EDT

Leg 2: Over 2.5 goals (-118) odds via Bet365

Saturday night’s Canadian Classique should have some fireworks both on and off the pitch in this derby clash. With a probability of 57.5%, Dimers has identified an edge of 3.3% when betting the over 2.5 goals in this fixture.

In 39 previous fixtures between these two sides, the over 2.5 goals has hit on 22 occasions. In domestic cup play these rivals recently clashed in a midweek fixture that saw Montreal win 2-1 on the road. With TFC getting knocked out of cup play, revenge will certainly be on their minds.

Toronto FC is allowing an average of 1.4 goals per match, which has them ranked 19th in MLS. While CF Montreal seems to have hot boots at the moment, bagging at least two goals in their last five matches in all competitions. Only once has CF Montréal been shut out on their home pitch, so taking on a shaky backend club like Toronto could be the recipe for the over 2.5 goals hitting

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC Saturday, May 13, 7:30 PM EDT

Leg 3: Columbus Crew moneyline (-143) odds via Bet365

Orlando City SC travels to Lower.com Field to take on the Columbus Crew. Both clubs are level on points in the Eastern Conference with 14 a piece. Despite identical records, the data is leaning the Crew’s way, giving them a 57.6% chance of capturing all three points at home.

In their last two matches, Orlando City has not only lost, but they have also failed to find the back of the net. The Lions are ranked as the second-best away side in the East, with seven points in four matches. That said, they are in for a tough night coming off a midweek U.S Open Cup game, and they will certainly have fatigued legs trying to keep up with Columbus.

The Crew have dominated their opponents at home this year. Columbus is currently the highest-scoring home side in MLS averaging - 2.8 goals scored per match. With a high-flying home offence, it’s likely to be too much for Orlando to handle.

Odds: +401 (w. Bet365)