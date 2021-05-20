Transfer Tracker

MLS trio linked with transfer for Monterrey forward

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

A trio of MLS suitors have emerged as potential landing spots for Monterrey forward Aké Arnaud Loba, according to a report from Mexico-based reporter Felipe Galindo.

Per Galindo, expansion side Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and the Portland Timbers are the three MLS teams that are interested in Loba's services.

Loba has been with Rayados since 2020, scoring six goals in 21 appearances, but is reportedly aiming to make a move where he could garner more playing time. The 23-year-old hails from the Ivory Coast, where he began his professional career with SO de l'Armée in 2016 and has made four appearances for his country's U-20 side, scoring one goal.

He's also done a stint in the Peruvian top flight with Universidad de San Martín, where he put up 18 goals in 32 appearances, and a loan spell in Liga MX with Querétaro before he joined Monterrey — a goal-scoring track record that makes him a potentially intriguing fit in MLS.

Transfer Tracker Portland Timbers Austin FC Houston Dynamo FC

Raphael Wicky confirms Chicago assistant coach no longer working with first-team

MLS launches special NFTs, art battle around marquee Week 6 matches

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6

Chicago Fire FC name Ishwara Glassman Chrein president

Philadelphia Union learn Concacaf Champions League semifinal dates
CONCACAF Champions League

D.C. United's Plan for Diversity and the Rose Room Collective
2:21

D.C. United's President of Business Operations Danita Johnson: What Makes a "Winning Culture"
35:26

MLS Power Rankings: Week 5 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:09:28

Field players in goal! PK Stops?! Wild Saves in Week 5 Presented by Allstate
1:09

