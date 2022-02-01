MLS to emphasize awareness, education & celebration during Black History Month

Major League Soccer announced today a series of programs and initiatives throughout Black History Month in February that will emphasize and amplify awareness, education and celebration of Black culture.

As part of the league’s continued efforts to bring awareness to the significant contributions of Black Americans, foster more inclusive and equitable communities, drive positive social change, and encourage racial reconciliation, MLS will highlight voices of the Black community, continue conversations about systemic racism and injustices, and provide educational resources and programming.

“Black History Month is a unifying moment to acknowledge and celebrate the sacrifice, leadership and significant contributions of Black Americans to U.S. history as well as its rich influence on global culture,” said Sola Winley, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of Major League Soccer. “This will be a collective moment of awareness for Black achievement and a reaffirmation of the intentional work still required to build a more just, equitable and peaceful world for this and future generations to come.”

Kicking off Black History Month, D.C. United president of business operations Danita Johnson is the featured speaker tonight, Feb. 1, on a webinar titled, “Kickin’ it 100: How to Create Your Own Path, Personally and Professionally.” The event, presented by MLS WORKS, Major League Soccer’s social responsibility platform, and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. (NCBW), will be hosted by FOX and San Jose Earthquakes analyst Danielle Slaton and streamed on Facebook Live nationwide.