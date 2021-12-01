MLS to Crown Eastern and Western Conference Champions This Weekend

Saturday : Western Conference Final on FS1 to showcase No. 4 Portland hosting No. 7 Salt Lake Sunday : Eastern Conference Final on ABC to feature No. 2 Philadelphia hosting No. 4 NYCFC

NEW YORK (\November 30, 2021 \) – Fourteen teams kicked off the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs and this weekend, Major League Soccer will crown the Eastern and Western Conference Champions, setting the stage for 2021 MLS Cup.

Following a pair of upsets that saw Western Conference No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake defeat the No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders FC and No. 3 seed Sporting Kansas City, the Claret and Cobalt will look to continue their incredible postseason run, traveling to face No. 4 seed Portland Timbers in the Western Conference Final at Providence Park on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA).

In the East, New York City Football Club rose above the record-setting New England Revolution in a penalty kick shootout, advancing to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in team history. As the lower seed, No. 4 seed NYCFC will travel to No. 2 seed Philadelphia Union for the Eastern Conference Final this Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN Deportes/TSN/TVA Sports).

Major League Soccer’s championship match, 2021 MLS Cup, will be played on December 11, hosted by the team with the best regular season record, broadcast live in the U.S. on ABC, UniMás, TUDN, and in Canada on TSN and TVA Sports.

Organizations wishing to cover 2021 MLS Cup in person must complete the online application by December 8.

For more information about the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, please visit www.MLSsoccer.com.

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round One (Six Games)

(The No. 1 Eastern Conference seed and the No. 1 Western Conference seed will have a Round One bye. The No. 2 seed will host the No. 7 seed, the No. 3 seed will host the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed will host the No. 5 seed)

Saturday, Nov. 20

Philadelphia Union 1-0 New York Red Bulls

Sporting Kansas City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Sunday, Nov. 21

New York City FC 2-0 Atlanta United

Portland Timbers 3-1 Minnesota United FC

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Nashville SC 3-1 Orlando City SC

Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 (5-6) Real Salt Lake

Conference Semifinals (Four Games)

(The No. 1 seed will play the winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5. The winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 will play the winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6, with the higher-seeded club hosting)

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day)

4:30 p.m. ET Colorado Rapids 0-1 Portland Timbers

Sunday, Nov. 28

Sporting Kansas City 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Philadelphia Union 1-1 (2-0) Nashville SC (3)

Tuesday, Nov. 30

New England Revolution 2-2 (3-5) New York City FC

Conference Finals (Two Games)

(Advancing two Eastern Conference teams will play in the Eastern Conference Final and the two advancing Western Conference teams will play in the Western Conference Final. Games are hosted by the team with the higher regular season points total.)

Saturday, Dec. 4

6:30 p.m. ET Portland Timbers (4) vs. Real Salt Lake (7)

(FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

Sunday, Dec. 5

3 p.m. ET Philadelphia Union (2) vs. New York City FC (4)

(ABC / ESPN Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports)

MLS Cup (One Game)

(Eastern Conference Final winner vs. Western Conference Final winner, hosted by the team with the most regular season points)