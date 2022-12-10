MLS remembers Grant Wahl

The Major League Soccer community is coming together to pay tribute to Grant Wahl, the renowned soccer journalist and writer, who passed away Friday at the age of 48.
The following is a statement from MLS Commissioner Don Garber:
We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken over the tragic passing of Grant Wahl. He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable. Grant was an important member of the soccer community for more than two decades, and he will be deeply missed. Our heartfelt condolences are with his wife Celine, his family and loved ones.