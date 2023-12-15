MLS plans to be represented by MLS NEXT Pro clubs in 2024 US Open Cup

Major League Soccer announced today that at its recent Board of Governors meeting, its clubs voted to have MLS NEXT Pro teams represent the organization in the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. MLS will coordinate with U.S. Soccer regarding participation in the tournament.

This decision will provide emerging professional players with additional opportunities for meaningful competition. The move also benefits the MLS regular season by reducing schedule congestion, freeing up to six midweek match dates.

The inclusion of MLS NEXT Pro clubs in the Open Cup follows the involvement of dozens of MLS NEXT Pro players in the 2023 tournament, where they were called up to MLS first teams.