MLS NEXT Pro

MLS plans to be represented by MLS NEXT Pro clubs in 2024 US Open Cup

US Open Cup generic
MLSsoccer staff

Major League Soccer announced today that at its recent Board of Governors meeting, its clubs voted to have MLS NEXT Pro teams represent the organization in the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. MLS will coordinate with U.S. Soccer regarding participation in the tournament.

This decision will provide emerging professional players with additional opportunities for meaningful competition. The move also benefits the MLS regular season by reducing schedule congestion, freeing up to six midweek match dates.

The inclusion of MLS NEXT Pro clubs in the Open Cup follows the involvement of dozens of MLS NEXT Pro players in the 2023 tournament, where they were called up to MLS first teams.

MLS remains committed to working with U.S. Soccer to evolve and elevate the Open Cup for everyone involved in the years ahead.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Open Cup MLS NEXT Pro

Related Stories

"It's just crazy": Patrick Schulte rises from NEXT Pro champ to MLS Cup Playoffs hero
Chattanooga FC join MLS NEXT Pro for 2024 season
Jacksonville Armada FC announced as newest club in MLS NEXT Pro
Video
Video
SuperDraft 2024! How does it fit into MLS?
4:53
Extratime

SuperDraft 2024! How does it fit into MLS?
Concacaf Champions Cup 2024! Which MLS team got the best draw?
6:31
Extratime

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024! Which MLS team got the best draw?
Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
5:34
Extratime

Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
2:28
Extratime

MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
More Video