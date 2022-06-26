MLS NEXT Cup Day 1: Atlanta United U-16s score late golazo to reach second round

The MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs kicked off on Saturday morning, highlighted by a rematch of the Under-15 Generation adidas Cup semifinal.

LAFC got their revenge from that GA Cup showdown, where the Portland Timbers snuck by in a penalty kick shootout, with a 4-1 victory, in a far closer game than the scoreline suggests.

Kyrome Lumsden put an immediate mark on the tournament 15 minutes in. Receiving a cross-field ball from Matias Wanchope, Lumsden easily brushed off a challenge, making his way to the end line, before cutting back for James Arteaga to finish from close range.

Three minutes later Dempsey Resich doubled the lead, receiving the ball with his back to goal before turning and curling it neatly to the far post. Resich continued his strong run of form, netting his second moments later to earn a first-half brace. After dropping back to midfield to pick up the ball, Resich played a give-and-go with Charlie Rosenthal to get in the Portland area before calmly finishing.

James Arteaga added a fourth in the 57th minute after being sent through one-on-one by a sublime pass from Rosenthal.

The Timbers arguably looked the better team in possession but the key for LAFC was their ability to break out of the midfield.