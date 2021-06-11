MLS NEXT adds 24 new clubs ahead of 2021-2022 season

In addition to the eight clubs accepted in the Early Admission process, MLS NEXT will welcome 16 additional clubs ahead of the upcoming season. These new members combine traditionally strong clubs, ambitious new clubs and clubs with a focus on increasing access to historically underserved player populations.

“As the highest level of youth competition for aspiring collegiate, professional and international players in North America, we approached the expansion process with a focus on increasing access to the platform for a broader pool of players without sacrificing our high standards for membership,” said MLS NEXT Technical Director, Fred Lipka in a league release. “Through an extensive review process, we identified clubs who embody the values of our program, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, reducing the financial burden for the highest potential players in our country, and providing access to historically underserved markets. MLS NEXT will continue to explore opportunities to expose more high potential players to the most rigorous developmental program and the fastest pathway to professional and international soccer in the U.S. and Canada.”