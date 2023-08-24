MLS Matchday 28 Previews: Look for the Union to continue strong Leagues Cup form

In Matchday 28, we will see Messi make his league match debut as Inter Miami play The Red Bulls in New York and attempt to push up the standings from the bottom of the East.

We will also see an interstate rivalry match in Texas when Dallas hosts Austin as both teams try to build some needed momentum in the playoff hunt. Look for the intensity to ratchet up in the final third of the season, and for the latest player acquisitions to attempt to make their mark.

Neil FitzGerald here from The Game Day to look at the upcoming matches for Matchday 28 in Major League Soccer.

Atlanta United vs Nashville Preview

Atlanta is a team in flux. Before last weekend’s surprise 2-0 road win in Seattle, they had lost three of their previous four league matches. Those games, however, had followed a streak of seven unbeaten.

Atlanta’s home record (7-2-3) and recent win suggest this is a team to monitor, but it’s likely too early to wager on them.

Nashville’s defense leads MLS, conceding only 22 goals all season, and they are coming off a fantastic run to the Leagues Cup final. A Nashville squad that was looking to find goals before the Leagues Cup is winning now with the help of acquisition Sam Surridge [from Nottingham Forest].

Nashville is a serious contender for MLS Cup, but this is a tough week to take them for a road win.

Charlotte vs LAFC Preview

Charlotte enjoyed the league break, pulling off four wins during the Leagues Cup before an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to eventual champion Inter Miami.

Charlotte will try to get back in the league’s win column for the first time in nine games but will have their hands full versus powerhouse LAFC.

LAFC is unbeaten in three league matches and have moved to second in the Western Conference behind St. Louis CITY. Based on this and their strong play in the Leagues Cup, they look primed to make a run for the top spot in the West in the remaining third of this season.

FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC Preview

With only three losses to date, Cincinnati is the favorite to win the Supporter’s Shield, but they did lose on the road to Columbus last week and conceded three goals. Expected this top team to bounce back and protect their undefeated record at home (11-0-1).

With NYCFC’s 2-0 loss to Minnesota last weekend, they have only won once in their previous 16 league games. This, in combination with their weak road record (1-6-7) suggests this is not the week to back NYCFC for the turnaround.

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC Preview

After last week’s big 3-0 win against top-of-the-table Cincinnati, The Crew have only lost one game in their last ten and are leading the Eastern Conference in goals scored (48).

As the Crew’s new additions, Diego Rossi and USMNT Julian Gressel, get acclimated, they are primed to continue their strong run of play. This is an easy horse to bet, although the odds will not be great.

After a Leagues Cup with two more losses and two more games where they were kept off the scoresheet, Toronto FC started the last third of the season with a 3-2 loss to Montreal. Toronto did score twice courtesy of Italian national Federico Bernardeschi, but thanks to their suspect defense and decision-making, The Reds gave up three.

A bet here would be pure speculation based on justified long odds, so it is best to avoid it.

D.C. United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

After a disappointing finish to the Leagues Cup, D.C. United’s lack of consistency continued last weekend in a 1-0 loss to The Red Bulls, where they did not register a shot on target. They have proven they can compete with the heavyweights while on their game, but this inconsistency is not the betting indicator we’re seeking.

The Union have only lost three times in their last 16 league matches and had a great run in the Leagues Cup before being bounced by Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami squad in the semi-final. Philadelphia has struggled on the road more than expected this season (4-6-2), so backing them is based on the potential return.