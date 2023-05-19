MLS Matchday 14: Best Parlay Picks

Here are Dimers.com 's best parlay bets for MLS Matchday 14 on Saturday, May 20th. The first game we're focusing on features the Philadelphia Union taking on the New England Revolution at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Following that, Austin FC will face Toronto FC at 8:30 PM ET. Lastly, we have a showdown between Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes at 10:30 PM ET. With these three enticing fixtures on the horizon we have the perfect recipe for a Saturday night parlay.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution, May 20, 7:30 PM EDT

Leg 1: Philadelphia moneyline (+100) odds at Bet365

The Philadelphia Union will be hosting the New England Revolution at Subaru Park. Despite New England having a six-point advantage over Philadelphia in the standings, the home team is in a favorable position to secure a victory in this match. In the previous 38 encounters between these two teams, the Union has emerged victorious on 20 occasions.

Philadelphia has shown strength as a home team, with only one loss in their six home matches. They have also made life difficult for their opponents, conceding an average of 0.83 goals per game at Subaru Park. The New England Revolution has had a solid campaign so far, currently sitting in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. However, they have struggled when playing away matches. Additionally, the club has five players on the injured list. Dimers.com favors the home team in this fixture, taking into account the head-to-head record.

With a 55.1% probability of winning, it's hard to resist betting on the Union to claim all three points.

Austin FC vs. Toronto FC, May 20, 8:30 PM EDT

Leg 2: Austin moneyline (-110) at Bet365

The Q2 Stadium will witness a clash between two underperforming sides as Austin FC hosts Toronto FC for the first time ever. There was much anticipation surrounding Toronto FC due to their high-profile signings from Italy, but the team has yet to translate that into positive results despite significant investment in wages.

Toronto enters this match without a win on the road, and they have been particularly poor in their last nine away fixtures, failing to score in their previous two matches. Austin FC was touted as an MLS Cup contender before the season started, but they have had a challenging start. However, they are coming off a notable victory in Seattle on Wednesday, which could be the turning point they need. Austin has been finding the back of the net consistently, scoring eight goals in their last five games. Dimers.com gives Austin a 52.4% chance of winning this encounter.

Considering Toronto's struggles, especially away from home, this is an opportune moment for Austin to change their fortunes.

Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, May 20, 10:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Over 2.5 goals (-167) odds at Bet365

Rivalry Week in MLS concludes with an intense California battle between Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium, a venue known for high-scoring matches.

Los Angeles FC is the cream of the crop in MLS, and their goal-scoring prowess shows no signs of slowing down. In seven out of eleven MLS matches they have played, there have been over 2.5 goals scored. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes have seen over 2.5 goals in eight out of their 12 matches, including a streak of five consecutive overs in MLS play.

Historically, encounters between these two teams have been goal-filled. In 14 previous meetings, over 2.5 goals have been scored 12 times. Considering these trends, and with Dimers.com assigning a 63% probability of surpassing the 2.5 goal mark, it's hard to go against the evidence and not bet the over.

Matchday 14 Parlay

Leg 1: Philadelphia moneyline (+100)

Leg 2: Austin FC moneyline (-110)

Leg 3: LAFC vs. Earthquakes o2.5 goals (-167)