MLS Matchday 14: Best Parlay Picks

Dimers Staff

Here are Dimers.com's best parlay bets for MLS Matchday 14 on Saturday, May 20th. The first game we're focusing on features the Philadelphia Union taking on the New England Revolution at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. Following that, Austin FC will face Toronto FC at 8:30 PM ET. Lastly, we have a showdown between Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes at 10:30 PM ET. With these three enticing fixtures on the horizon we have the perfect recipe for a Saturday night parlay.

Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution, May 20, 7:30 PM EDT

Leg 1: Philadelphia moneyline (+100) odds at Bet365

The Philadelphia Union will be hosting the New England Revolution at Subaru Park. Despite New England having a six-point advantage over Philadelphia in the standings, the home team is in a favorable position to secure a victory in this match. In the previous 38 encounters between these two teams, the Union has emerged victorious on 20 occasions.

Philadelphia has shown strength as a home team, with only one loss in their six home matches. They have also made life difficult for their opponents, conceding an average of 0.83 goals per game at Subaru Park. The New England Revolution has had a solid campaign so far, currently sitting in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference. However, they have struggled when playing away matches. Additionally, the club has five players on the injured list. Dimers.com favors the home team in this fixture, taking into account the head-to-head record.

With a 55.1% probability of winning, it's hard to resist betting on the Union to claim all three points.

Austin FC vs. Toronto FC, May 20, 8:30 PM EDT

Leg 2: Austin moneyline (-110) at Bet365

The Q2 Stadium will witness a clash between two underperforming sides as Austin FC hosts Toronto FC for the first time ever. There was much anticipation surrounding Toronto FC due to their high-profile signings from Italy, but the team has yet to translate that into positive results despite significant investment in wages.

Toronto enters this match without a win on the road, and they have been particularly poor in their last nine away fixtures, failing to score in their previous two matches. Austin FC was touted as an MLS Cup contender before the season started, but they have had a challenging start. However, they are coming off a notable victory in Seattle on Wednesday, which could be the turning point they need. Austin has been finding the back of the net consistently, scoring eight goals in their last five games. Dimers.com gives Austin a 52.4% chance of winning this encounter.

Considering Toronto's struggles, especially away from home, this is an opportune moment for Austin to change their fortunes.

Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, May 20, 10:30 PM ET

Leg 3: Over 2.5 goals (-167) odds at Bet365

Rivalry Week in MLS concludes with an intense California battle between Los Angeles FC and the San Jose Earthquakes at BMO Stadium, a venue known for high-scoring matches.

Los Angeles FC is the cream of the crop in MLS, and their goal-scoring prowess shows no signs of slowing down. In seven out of eleven MLS matches they have played, there have been over 2.5 goals scored. Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes have seen over 2.5 goals in eight out of their 12 matches, including a streak of five consecutive overs in MLS play.

Historically, encounters between these two teams have been goal-filled. In 14 previous meetings, over 2.5 goals have been scored 12 times. Considering these trends, and with Dimers.com assigning a 63% probability of surpassing the 2.5 goal mark, it's hard to go against the evidence and not bet the over.

Matchday 14 Parlay

Leg 1: Philadelphia moneyline (+100)

Leg 2: Austin FC moneyline (-110)

Leg 3: LAFC vs. Earthquakes o2.5 goals (-167)

Odds: +510 (w. Bet365)

Dimers Staff -
@dimerscom
Dimers Betting Tips

Related Stories

MLS Matchday 14: Best Bets and Predictions
MLS Best Parlay: Matchday 13
MLS Matchday 13: Best Bets and Predictions
More News
More News
U-20 World Cup: USA prepare for "pressure moments" ahead of Ecuador opener
National Writer: Charles Boehm

U-20 World Cup: USA prepare for "pressure moments" ahead of Ecuador opener
Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violations
Minnesota United suffer Robin Lod injury blow as Emanuel Reynoso addresses absence

Minnesota United suffer Robin Lod injury blow as Emanuel Reynoso addresses absence
Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins Goal of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS Matchday 14: Best Parlay Picks

MLS Matchday 14: Best Parlay Picks
MLS Matchday 14: Best Bets and Predictions

MLS Matchday 14: Best Bets and Predictions
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into Matchday 14 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 14 | Headlines
Goal of the Matchday 13: Giorgos Giakoumakis
0:29

Goal of the Matchday 13: Giorgos Giakoumakis
WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best on Matchday 13?
1:48

WHAT A SAVE! Which was the best on Matchday 13?
Can Jesús Ferreira be stopped? | Quicker Stats
0:48

Can Jesús Ferreira be stopped? | Quicker Stats
More Video