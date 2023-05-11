MLS Matchday 12: Best bets and predictions

It's Rivalry Week, so what better time to throw down our cash on MLS teams battling it out against some of their fiercest opponents? MLS sports betting partner, Dimers.com , has used the power of predictive analytics to find the best bets from Saturday's packed slate of games.

CF Montréal vs. Toronto FC

This weekend MLS fans will be treated to a heated derby in the Canadian Classique when CF Montréal hosts Toronto FC at Saputo Stadium. While only two points separates these clubs on the table, they are very much headed in opposite directions.

Toronto FC's lack of depth is showing. With key injuries in the midfield and back end, the inexperience is hurting them. In their last eight matches in all competitions, the club has only been able to register one win. With road form of zero wins and three losses in five away matches this year, they’re certainly in a tough spot taking on a surging side.

On the other hand, CF Montréal currently finds itself as one of the hottest teams in MLS and is rated by Dimers.com as a 51.3% chance of getting the W here. The club has won five straight in all competitions. CF Montréal - In four games at Saputo - has three wins and only three goals conceded.

BET: CF Montréal moneyline (+115)

Colorado Rapids vs. Philadelphia Union

Dicks Sporting Goods Park will be the venue when the Colorado Rapids hosts the Philadelphia Union, a team that ranks as the 15th best away from home in MLS.

The Colorado Rapids may have the mile-high altitude advantage, but so far it’s not really been a factor. Through four home games so far this season, the Rapids have only collected a single point. And, to make matters worse, they have only found the back of the net twice and rank first in league play with 19 big chances missed.

The Union, on the other hand, comes into this encounter on a hot streak having only suffered one defeat in their last seven matches in all competitions. Unlike their opponent, Philadelphia is no stranger to bagging goals, averaging 1.5 scored per match which is seventh best overall in MLS and one of the many reasons Dimers.com gives them a 41.6% chance of winning.

BET: Philadelphia Union moneyline (+175)

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The Portland Timbers host the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Cascadia Derby clash at Providence Park. Only two points separate these two sides and both currently sit in a playoff spot.

Vancouver is in good form in MLS play, unbeaten in their last eight matches. The club is certainly getting it done on the defensive side of the pitch allowing less than one goal per match to date. The bad news for the Caps is that they’re winless on the road this season. They also had midweek domestic cup play in Toronto, and now have to travel to Portland on short rest.

Portland has two wins in five home games, but Dimers.com rates them as a 47.2% chance of securing the 3-points here. Importantly, the Timbers have only lost three times in 17 home matches to Vancouver. Portland is in decent form, too, grabbing points in four straight matches.

BET: Portland Timbers moneyline (+135)