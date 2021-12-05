MLS Cup 2021: How to watch & stream, preview of Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC

The Portland Timbers will host New York City FC in MLS Cup 2021 next Saturday after two engrossing Conference Finals.
It promises to be a unique occasion that caps the 2021 season. It will be the first time that Portland, home of one of the most renowned atmospheres in the league, will host MLS Cup and the first time that NYCFC have made it to MLS' showpiece game.
Here's what you need to know ahead of the big finale.
When
- Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 pm ET
Where
- Providence Park - Portland, Oregon
How to watch & stream
- USA: ABC, UniMás, TUDN
- Canada: TSN and TVA Sports
What you need to know: Portland Timbers
After earning the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, Portland have impressed throughout the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, securing three convincing victories in regulation time. Sebastian Blanco and Larrys Mabiala were the heroes of the first two rounds, each scoring a pair of goals as Portland eased past Minnesota United 3-1 and then traveled to West No. 1 seed Colorado Rapids, pulling out a 1-0 upset win in MLS' first-ever Thanksgiving Day game.
Giovanni Savarese's men needed a different solution in the Western Conference Final against Real Salt Lake, with Blanco only able to sit on the bench after suffering a hamstring injury against Colorado. In his place, Santiago Moreno stepped up and scored a memorable second goal in a 2-0 win at Providence Park.
Blanco could well be fit to return for MLS Cup and the Timbers will be further bolstered by the availability of Dairon Asprilla after the attacker sat out against RSL through red-card suspension.
What you need to know: NYCFC
The Cityzens claimed their first trophy in club history by lifting the Eastern Conference Championship after a dramatic 2-1 win Sunday against a depleted Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Talles Magno's goal two minutes from full time was the difference in sending NYCFC to MLS Cup for the first time during their seventh season in the league.
In the previous round, NYCFC pulled off one of the upsets of the playoffs, knocking off the record-setting Supporters' Shield winners New England Revolution in Foxborough thanks to a hugely impressive performance and a thrilling shootout win after the game ended 2-2 following 120 minutes. NYCFC beat 2018 MLS Cup champions Atlanta United in Round One.
Like their opponents, Ronny Deila's side will be boosted by a key player returning for MLS Cup. After a red card left him suspended for the Eastern Conference Final, the 2021 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos will be available to start up front for NYCFC at Providence Park.