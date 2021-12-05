MLS Cup 2021: How to watch & stream, preview of Portland Timbers vs. NYCFC

The Portland Timbers will host New York City FC in MLS Cup 2021 next Saturday after two engrossing Conference Finals.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the big finale.

It promises to be a unique occasion that caps the 2021 season. It will be the first time that Portland, home of one of the most renowned atmospheres in the league, will host MLS Cup and the first time that NYCFC have made it to MLS' showpiece game.

What you need to know: Portland Timbers

After earning the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, Portland have impressed throughout the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, securing three convincing victories in regulation time. Sebastian Blanco and Larrys Mabiala were the heroes of the first two rounds, each scoring a pair of goals as Portland eased past Minnesota United 3-1 and then traveled to West No. 1 seed Colorado Rapids, pulling out a 1-0 upset win in MLS' first-ever Thanksgiving Day game.

Giovanni Savarese's men needed a different solution in the Western Conference Final against Real Salt Lake, with Blanco only able to sit on the bench after suffering a hamstring injury against Colorado. In his place, Santiago Moreno stepped up and scored a memorable second goal in a 2-0 win at Providence Park.