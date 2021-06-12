MLS community shows support for Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen

The Major League Soccer community expressed an outpouring of support for Christian Eriksen on Saturday after the Denmark national team midfielder unexpectedly collapsed during the first half of their Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The Group B match was suspended in the 43rd minute due to the medical emergency, with UEFA later relaying in a tweet that “the player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized.” The Danish FA also tweeted that Eriksen is awake and undergoing examination at a local hospital.