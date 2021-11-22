MLS Announces Home Openers for 2022 Season

Expansion club Charlotte FC kicks off inaugural MLS season on Feb. 26 at D.C. United and host first home game on March 5 against LA Galaxy

NEW YORK (Monday, Nov. 22, 2021) – In anticipation of the 2022 regular season, Major League Soccer today announced the home openers for all 28 MLS clubs, featuring the debut of expansion team Charlotte FC, as well as the opening of Nashville SC’s much anticipated new soccer stadium.

Starting earlier than ever before, MLS regular season action is back on Saturday, Feb. 26, a day highlighted by the debut of 2022 expansion club Charlotte FC. Major League Soccer’s newest club will travel to the nation’s capital to face MLS original D.C. United at Audi Field. The excitement continues for Charlotte FC fans as the team returns to North Carolina to celebrate their inaugural home match on Saturday, March 5, hosting the LA Galaxy in front of an expected crowd of 74,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium.

A highlight of the 2022 season, Nashville Soccer Club will open the team’s brand-new soccer stadium on May 1, hosting the Philadelphia Union in the team’s inaugural match in the new venue. With capacity for more than 30,000 fans, Nashville SC Stadium will become the largest soccer-specific stadium in the country, and the 25th MLS stadium built or renovated for soccer.

To best align with the 2022 international calendar, the MLS regular season will run through Decision Day, the regular season finale, on Sunday, Oct. 9. Following three consecutive weeks of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs action, MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than two weeks prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21 and more than a week prior to the player release date on Nov. 14.

While the full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of the year, the complete list of the 28 MLS club home openers is included below.

2022 Major League Soccer Regular Season Home Openers

All times are ET. Home teams listed first. Schedule is subject to change

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Columbus Crew SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3:30 p.m. ET, Lower.com Field)

Los Angeles Football Club vs. Colorado Rapids (3:30 p.m. ET, Banc of California Stadium)

FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC (5:30 p.m. ET, Toyota Stadium)

Austin FC vs. FC Cincinnati (6 p.m. ET, Q2 Stadium)

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC (6 p.m. ET, Audi Field)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls (6 p.m. ET, PayPal Park)

Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC (6 p.m. ET, DRV PNK Stadium)

Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. ET, Providence Park)

Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC (TBD, Subaru Park)

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal (1 p.m. ET, Exploria Stadium)

Atlanta United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (3 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC (5 p.m. ET, Dignity Health Sports Park)

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake (7 p.m. ET, PNC Stadium)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Nashville SC (TBD, Lumen Field)

Saturday, March 5, 2022

New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas (1:30 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium)

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls (2 p.m. ET, BMO Field)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC (3:30 p.m. ET, Children’s Mercy Park)

CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union (4 p.m. ET, Olympic Stadium)

Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC (6 p.m. ET, Soldier Field)

Colorado Rapids vs. Atlanta United FC (6 p.m. ET, DICK’S Sporting Goods Park)

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6 p.m. ET, Rio Tinto Stadium)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New York City FC (6 p.m. ET, BC Place)

Minnesota United FC vs. Nashville SC (6 p.m. ET, Allianz Field)

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United (6 p.m. ET, TQL Stadium)

Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy (8 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium)

Saturday, March 12, 2022

New York City FC vs. CF Montréal (2 p.m. ET, Yankee Stadium)

Sunday, March 13, 2022

New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United FC (2 p.m. ET, Red Bull Arena)

Sunday, May 1, 2022