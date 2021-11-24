MLS Announce Winners of 2021 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year, 2021 Save of the Year Presented by Allstate

The 2021 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com and has been awarded since the league’s inaugural 1996 season.

Rubin’s award-winning AT&T Goal of the Year came in the 43rd minute of the contest at Rio Tinto Stadium, as he took a controlling touch with his chest, then launched a right-footed overhead kick that left Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski with no chance ( WATCH GOAL HERE ). The goal was one of eight on the season for Rubin, in his first season in Major League Soccer.

NEW YORK (Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021) – Major League Soccer today announced that Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin has won the 2021 AT&T Goal of the Year with jaw-dropping bicycle kick in RSL’s match vs. the San Jose Earthquakes on May 7.

Major League Soccer also today announced Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei has claimed the 2021 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate for his save in Sounders FC’s match against Real Salt Lake on Sept. 18.

In the 57th minute of the match vs. RSL at Rio Tinto Stadium, from a pass across the penalty area from the left, Frei stoned the resulting close-range effort by Albert Rusnák with a difficult kick save to keep it out of the net (WATCH SAVE HERE). Frei ended the season allowing less than a goal per game in his 17 league appearances (0.94 goals against average), recording four shutouts.

The MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com, and the award was established in 2009.

All-time MLS Goal of the Year winners:

2021: Rubio Rubin – Real Salt Lake | 5/7/21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 43rd minute

2020: Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew SC | 8/20/20 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 81st minute

2019: Josef Martínez – Atlanta United | 9/18/19 vs. FC Cincinnati, 65th minute

2018: Zlatan Ibrahimović – LA Galaxy | 3/31/18 vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 77th minute

2017: Héctor Villalba – Atlanta United | 7/21/17 vs. Orlando City SC, 86th minute

2016: Shkëlzen Gashi – Colorado Rapids | 9/24/16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 75th minute

2015: Krisztián Németh – Sporting Kansas City | 10/4/15 vs. Portland Timbers, 83rd minute

2014: Obafemi Martins – Seattle Sounders FC | 5/23/14 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8th minute

2013: Camilo Sanvezzo – Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 10/6/13 vs. Portland Timbers, 78th minute

2012: Patrick Ianni – Seattle Sounders FC | 6/20/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 15th minute

2011: Darlington Nagbe – Portland Timbers | 7/2/11 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th minute

2010: Marco Pappa – Chicago Fire | 4/10/10 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 52nd minute

2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy | 8/8/09 vs. New England Revolution, 21st minute

2008: Will Johnson – Real Salt Lake | 10/18/08 vs. FC Dallas, 54th minute

2007: Cuauhtémoc Blanco – Chicago Fire | 8/18/07 vs. Real Salt Lake, 43rd minute

2006: Brian Ching – Houston Dynamo | 9/30/06 v D.C. United, 86th minute

2005: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes | 10/15/05 vs. LA Galaxy, 45th minute

2004: Dwayne De Rosario – San Jose Earthquakes | 8/7/04 vs. D.C. United, 82nd minute

2003: Damani Ralph – Chicago Fire | 8/13/03 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 90th minute

2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy | 7/27/02 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 75th minute

2001: Clint Mathis – MetroStars | 4/28/01 vs. Dallas Burn, 60th minute

2000: Marcelo Balboa – Colorado Rapids | 4/22/00 vs. Columbus Crew SC, 55th minute

1999: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United | 5/22/99 vs. Miami Fusion, 90th minute

1998: Brian McBride – Columbus Crew | 7/9/98 vs. Chicago Fire, 68th minute

1997: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United | 8/27/97 vs. New England Revolution, 39th minute

1996: Eric Wynalda – San Jose Clash | 4/6/96 vs. D.C. United, 88th minute