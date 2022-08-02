MLS and partner organizations ready to make a positive impact in Twin Cities region

MLS will use All-Star Week to continue reaching league goals of building sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities. MLS and its partners will provide meals to those experiencing food insecurity, unveil a new soccer mini-pitch for youth, host a showcase to celebrate local impactful leaders and community heroes, target grants and donations, and highlight environmental sustainability practices that will leave a legacy.

The field is named for the father of Saint Paul native and MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott in recognition of his contributions to the sport of soccer throughout the Minnesota community. MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott will be available for interviews to kick off MLS All-Star Week in his hometown.

After each volunteer shift, volunteers will enjoy a family-friendly celebration in the backyard complete with food, music, entertainment, and games. Fans interested in participating in this community service event may register for a volunteer shift on eventbrite.com .

MLS Greats, and LIGA MX Legends, Luis Hernándezand Pavel Pardo, and volunteers will work side by side to pack 100,000 healthy meals on Monday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT at Target Plaza Commons (Minneapolis, MN).

One in 12 Minnesotans, including one in eight Minnesota kids, do not know where their next meal would come from. MLS WORKS , U.S. Hunger , and Target will help address this urgent need by by distributing meals through Keystone Community Services and Second Harvest Heartland .

MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day

The 2022 MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day take places on Tuesday, August 9 at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities Mt. Airy Club (St. Paul, MN). MLS Greats, and LIGA MX Legends, Luis Hernándezand Pavel Pardo, will join Major League Soccer, Minnesota United FC, Target and the U.S. Soccer Foundation to unveil a new soccer mini-pitch.

Beneficiaries of the pitch include youth from Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club, the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as participants from Sol of the Cities Futsal League, whose mission is to unite communities through futsal. The new mini-pitch will allow Sol of the Cities to expand their footprint in St. Paul providing access and a safe space for youth to come together to play soccer. The soccer mini-pitch system is an innovative, all-in-one solution designed to help communities create fun, active and safe play spaces. The modular system is complete with lighting, fencing, goals, benches, wheelchair-accessible gates, and lockable storage.

In partnership with Sol of the Cities, MLS and Minnesota United FC will also provide training for more than 300 coaches through the Urban Soccer Diploma, a unique collaboration between United Soccer Coaches and the U.S. Soccer Foundation that provides tools to coaches working in non-traditional soccer settings, including how best to engage youth living in underserved communities.

Festivities will kick off with representatives from MLS, Minnesota United, Target, the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the city of St. Paul participating in a dedication ceremony to officially unveil the new pitch which showcases 200 linear feet of windscreen artwork designed by local youth from Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club. The windscreen artwork will live permanently on the mini-pitch and was created during a three day workshop organized by Design FC, a non-profit organization based in Chester, PA that works with youth across the country to encourage self-expression and storytelling through design. Students were tasked with visually expressing what means the most to them, what they want the world to know about their city and social issues they want to see addressed.