MLS and partner organizations ready to make a positive impact in Twin Cities region

MLS will use All-Star Week to continue reaching league goals of building sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities. MLS and its partners will provide meals to those experiencing food insecurity, unveil a new soccer mini-pitch for youth, host a showcase to celebrate local impactful leaders and community heroes, target grants and donations, and highlight environmental sustainability practices that will leave a legacy.
Fred Abbott Field Rededication Ceremony
MLS All-Star Week kicks with a youth clinic and ceremony for the rededication of Fred Abbott Field at Hazelwood Park (Maplewood, MN) on Sunday, August 7 at 2:00 p.m. CT.
The field is named for the father of Saint Paul native and MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott in recognition of his contributions to the sport of soccer throughout the Minnesota community. MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott will be available for interviews to kick off MLS All-Star Week in his hometown.
MLS WORKS All-Star Day of Service Presented by Target
One in 12 Minnesotans, including one in eight Minnesota kids, do not know where their next meal would come from. MLS WORKS, U.S. Hunger, and Target will help address this urgent need by by distributing meals through Keystone Community Services and Second Harvest Heartland.
MLS Greats, and LIGA MX Legends, Luis Hernándezand Pavel Pardo, and volunteers will work side by side to pack 100,000 healthy meals on Monday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT at Target Plaza Commons (Minneapolis, MN).
After each volunteer shift, volunteers will enjoy a family-friendly celebration in the backyard complete with food, music, entertainment, and games. Fans interested in participating in this community service event may register for a volunteer shift on eventbrite.com.
MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day
The 2022 MLS WORKS + Target All-Star Community Day take places on Tuesday, August 9 at Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities Mt. Airy Club (St. Paul, MN). MLS Greats, and LIGA MX Legends, Luis Hernándezand Pavel Pardo, will join Major League Soccer, Minnesota United FC, Target and the U.S. Soccer Foundation to unveil a new soccer mini-pitch.
Beneficiaries of the pitch include youth from Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club, the surrounding neighborhoods, as well as participants from Sol of the Cities Futsal League, whose mission is to unite communities through futsal. The new mini-pitch will allow Sol of the Cities to expand their footprint in St. Paul providing access and a safe space for youth to come together to play soccer. The soccer mini-pitch system is an innovative, all-in-one solution designed to help communities create fun, active and safe play spaces. The modular system is complete with lighting, fencing, goals, benches, wheelchair-accessible gates, and lockable storage.
In partnership with Sol of the Cities, MLS and Minnesota United FC will also provide training for more than 300 coaches through the Urban Soccer Diploma, a unique collaboration between United Soccer Coaches and the U.S. Soccer Foundation that provides tools to coaches working in non-traditional soccer settings, including how best to engage youth living in underserved communities.
Festivities will kick off with representatives from MLS, Minnesota United, Target, the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the city of St. Paul participating in a dedication ceremony to officially unveil the new pitch which showcases 200 linear feet of windscreen artwork designed by local youth from Mount Airy Boys & Girls Club. The windscreen artwork will live permanently on the mini-pitch and was created during a three day workshop organized by Design FC, a non-profit organization based in Chester, PA that works with youth across the country to encourage self-expression and storytelling through design. Students were tasked with visually expressing what means the most to them, what they want the world to know about their city and social issues they want to see addressed.
The All-Star Community Day will also feature fun, interactive elements including soccer skills and clinics, music, games, refreshments and giveaways for local youth participants from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, Sol of the Cities, and The Sanneh Foundation.
MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase
MLS, Minnesota United, Black Players for Change (BPC), and community leaders are teaming up to celebrate a selection of local diverse, innovative, and impactful leaders on Tuesday, August 9 at MLS’ All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase. The private event will feature a panel conversation that will highlight the leaders and their organizations making positive impact in one of four areas – education, mental health, food security, and social justice.
Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game Presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN & Coca-Cola
The 2022 Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game presented by MLS WORKS, ESPN and Coca-Cola takes place on Wednesday, August 10th at the National Sports Center in Blaine at 3:30 p.m. CT. The event is free and open to the public and will be streamed on ESPN3. The West and East Unified All-Star teams will also be recognized on-field during the MLS All-Game presented by Target taking place at Allianz Field on at 7:30 p.m. CT.
As part of the Special Olympics Unified Sports® All-Star experience, MLS WORKS, ESPN and Coca-Cola will host 40 Unified team members, representing 20 MLS clubs, comprised of individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners). Teams will play in an 11 v. 11 competitive match, consisting of two 40-minute halves, outfitted in authentic uniforms provided by adidas.
The Unified All-Star Game is part of the season-long Special Olympics Unified Soccer Exchange program that provides opportunities for Unified soccer teams to participate in a first-team MLS experience. MLS Unified soccer teams travel for exhibition matches, scheduled in conjunction with MLS first-team matches, to reinforce inclusivity and showcase the talents and abilities to MLS fans. MLS clubs provide authentic MLS first-team experiences such as signing days, jersey unveils, practices and scrimmages with MLS front office staff and first-team players, and gameday recognition.
MLS Sustainability
MLS is committed to taking steps to address its environmental impact and raise awareness of sustainability initiatives within local communities throughout the United States and Canada. MLS will offset a portion of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with All-Star week festivities (hotel accommodations, on-site transportation, staff, player, executive and MLS guest travel and stadium operations at Allianz Field) by investing in carbon credits used for Forest Conservation projects in partnership with South Pole. $1 of the proceeds from each MLS All-Star ticket will be used to help support these offsets.
MLS is specifically investing in the Fond du Lac Forestry Project located in Northeastern Minnesota, which collaborates with communities to sustainably manage and conserve Minnesotan Forest. The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa are one of six bands who comprise the Indigenous Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. Striving to protect native lands and natural resources, this project is developed as part of the Tribal Land Conservation Initiative and works closely with the Fond du Lac people to sustainably manage an area that covers over 8,197 acres of landscape. Revenue generated from carbon credits allows for community members to acquire traditional homelands, develop renewable energy projects, and support other tribal community members through social programs. The project aims to protect the region and its natural resources not only to reduce emissions from deforestation but additionally for the cultural, spiritual, and physical well-being of the Fond du Lac people. By improving the management of Minnesotan forest, the project preserves native species such as black bears, timber wolves, bald eagles, owls, and white-tailed deer.
During All-Star events including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, Allianz Field’s Green Team, a group of sustainability professionals will be on hand to educate fans on waste diversion. The Green Team has helped support diverting over 270 tons of recyclable material from landfills since 2019 at Allianz Field.
MLS All-Star Concert Presented by Target
All proceeds from the MLS All-Star Concert presented by Target will benefit The Alliance, a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance justice and equity in economic growth and land development in the Twin Cities region. Five-time Grammy award nominated multiplatinum superstar Khalid will take center stage at the concert on Monday, Aug. 8 at The Commons in Downtown Minneapolis. Rising talent and Twin Cities based singer Miloeis set to perform as the opening act. Tickets are on sale now for $25 at SeatGeek.com.
MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T 5G
MLS and LIGA MX will face off in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. CT. As part of the commitment from both leagues to be a force for positive change in local communities, each team will be competing for charity.
In an effort to promote an environment of social inclusion, MLS will play for Special Olympics Minnesota and support the growth of their Special Olympics Unified Soccer Team, comprised of individuals with and without intellectual disabilities playing on the same team. LIGA MX All-Stars will play for The Sanneh Foundation, whose mission is to empower youth by supporting and promoting education attainment through in-school and after-school support, improve lives by providing programs that strengthen physical health and social and emotional development, and unite communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being through the Twin Cities metro area. A $25,000 donation will be made to the selected charity on behalf of the winning team. Youth from both organizations will be present at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge to cheer on MLS and LIGA MX, and a check will be presented to the organization in-stadium at the conclusion of the event.
Additionally, for every assist during the Cross and Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, AT&T is pledging $1,000 (up to $25,000) to the Karen Football Association (Karen FA) of Minnesota, an organization that aims to unite the community’s passion for soccer with the importance of gender equality. Tickets starting at $23 are on sale now at SeatGeek.com.