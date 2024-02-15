Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United loan Mikael Marques to Swedish club

Marques transfer - Minnesota United
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Minnesota United FC have loaned center back Mikael Marques to Allsvenskan (Swedish first division) side Västerås Sportklubb for the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

The deal for the 22-year-old defender includes a purchase option and opens an international roster spot.

Originally signed from AFC Eskilstuna of Sweden in early 2023, Marques made one substitute appearance off the bench for the Loons in league play, spending most of last season with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, MNUFC2.

Led by interim head coach Cameron Knowles, Minnesota's 2024 campaign gets underway on Feb. 24 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

