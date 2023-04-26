St. Louis enjoy dream debut, Earthquakes suffer Cupset in US Open Cup Third Round

St. Louis CITY SC have carried their MLS expansion-season magic into the US Open Cup, putting a dominant display Tuesday night in their first-ever appearance in the tournament.

The San Jose Earthquakes were far less impressive, becoming the league's first team to get eliminated from the competition.

In other results from the Third Round, Minnesota United avoided the Cupset with three goals in a span of six minutes in the second half, Charlotte FC cruised past 10-man South Georgia Tormenta, Sporting Kansas City picked up their first win of the 2023 season and the New England Revolution got a late winner.

Twelve more MLS teams enter the fray Wednesday, looking to avoid the dreaded Cupset against lower-division competition, including a Miami derby between Inter Miami CF and USL Championship side Miami FC.