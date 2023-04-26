St. Louis enjoy dream debut, Earthquakes suffer Cupset in US Open Cup Third Round

St. Louis CITY SC have carried their MLS expansion-season magic into the US Open Cup, putting a dominant display Tuesday night in their first-ever appearance in the tournament.
The San Jose Earthquakes were far less impressive, becoming the league's first team to get eliminated from the competition.
In other results from the Third Round, Minnesota United avoided the Cupset with three goals in a span of six minutes in the second half, Charlotte FC cruised past 10-man South Georgia Tormenta, Sporting Kansas City picked up their first win of the 2023 season and the New England Revolution got a late winner.
Twelve more MLS teams enter the fray Wednesday, looking to avoid the dreaded Cupset against lower-division competition, including a Miami derby between Inter Miami CF and USL Championship side Miami FC.
The winner of the competition not only can call themselves U.S. Open Cup champions, but they’ll also book a spot in the Concacaf Champions League.
Detroit City FC 1, Minnesota United FC 3
Minnesota United erupted for three goals in a six-minute span in the second half to avoid Detroit City FC’s Cupset bid with a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
The USL Championship side, which defeated the Columbus Crew in the same round a year ago, scored the opening goal inside the opening five minutes with Yazeed Matthews and Devon Amoo-Mensah combining well before Matthew scored on a low shot into the bottom left corner of the net.
The scoreline didn’t change until the hour mark when Franco Fragapane leveled, igniting a spark that included the go-ahead tally by Emmanuel Iwe three minutes later, set up by Fragapane, and an insurance strike by Luis Amarilla in the 66th minute.
Goals
New England Revolution 2, Hartford Athletic 1
The Supporters’ Shield-leading Revolution flirted with disaster against Hartford Athletic, but ultimately persevered for a 2-1 win over the USL Championship side at Gillette Stadium.
New England opened the score early, with Justin Rennicks flicking Damian Rivera’s corner kick into the back of the net with a near-post header in the 13th minute.
Hartford refused to go away, however, and evened things up shortly after the break when Antoine Hoppenot finished off a lethal counterattack in the 52nd minute.
Ultimately it would be a short-lived scare for the Revs, who put things in their definite place 14 minutes from time on Dave Romney’s close-range finish off of Carles Gil’s service into the box.
Goals
Charlotte FC 4, South Georgia Tormenta 1
Designated Players Kamil Józwiak, Enzo Copetti and Karol Swiderski scored to help lead Charlotte FC to a 4-1 win over 10-man South Georgia Tormenta at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.
Józwiak gave Charlotte FC a 1-0 lead on a sensational goal, latching onto a flicked back header by Christopher Hegardt and getting airborne for the side-volley from the edge of the six-yard box.
Eight minutes after the USL League One side was reduced to 10 men when Davey Mason was sent off for his second bookable offense, Copetti doubled the lead with a tap-in of a Brandon Cambridge cutback.
Derrick Jones tacked on a deflected goal in the 65th minute to ensure Charlotte advanced comfortably to the next round and Swiderski scored the final goal four minutes from full time and two minutes after Matheus Cassini put South Georgia Tormenta on the scoreboard.
Charlotte also ended the match with 10 on Cambridge’s second yellow card in second-half stoppage time.
Goals
St. Louis CITY SC 5, Union Omaha 1
Major League Soccer’s newest sensation is also an instant US Open Cup hit, as St. Louis CITY SC cruised to a 5-1 blowout victory over USL League One opponent Union Omaha in their tournament debut.
In front of a sell-out crowd of 22,423 at CITY Park - good for an Open Cup Third Round attendance record - the expansion side scored quickly and often.
MLS NEXT Pro 2022 Best XI selection Aziel Jackson led the charge with a brace, including a third-minute opener that set the tone immediately. Second-half tallies from Akil Watts and Eduard Löwen added to an Omaha own-goal for yet another memorable night of soccer in St. Louis.
Goals
Sporting Kansas City 3, Tulsa Athletic 0
Sporting Kansas City’s first win of the 2023 season came in the U.S. Open Cup courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Tulsa Athletic at Children’s Mercy Park.
Before Daniel Salloi opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, the visitors from the NPSL had a golden chance to take the lead when Christopher Taylor stepped to the penalty spot in the 17th minute. But John Pulskamp, who conceded the penalty, redeemed himself with the diving save.
Alan Pulido scored his first goal for Sporting Kansas City in two years, latching onto a Salloi service at the back post to double SKC’s lead in the 54th minute.
Marinos Tzionis closed it out in the 68th minute with a low strike from a difficult angle to book Sporting’s berth in the Round of 32.
Goals
Monterey Bay FC 1, San Jose Earthquakes 0
Tuesday’s lone Cupset came in the nightcap, with the Earthquakes falling 1-0 to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC.
To add insult to injury for Luchi González and company, San Jose’s elimination was their own doing. Rodrigues misplayed a routine back pass at the edge of his own box, allowing Christian Volesky to fire past Daniel and put the home side ahead in the 26th minute.
That was all Monterey Bay needed to send the Quakes home and move on into the next round.
Goals
- 26' — Christian Volesky | WATCH