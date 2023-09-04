Messi announces Inter Miami’s bigger goal after defeating LAFC: “Try and win the league”

“The group is growing more. I’ve been saying it since the beginning of all of this, we were lucky to get in a tournament and get to a final,” Messi told MLS Season Pass in Spanish after assisting on tallies by Jordi Alba and Leo Campana in downtown Los Angeles. “Now, we’re going to look to hit the objective of being among the best eight to try and win the league. This is the way. We continue growing and obviously winning provides a lot of confidence.”

It’s hauled them out of the Eastern Conference basement and given them real hope of making up the massive gap that separated them from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs places heading into the Leagues Cup break. Not only that, though: The Herons now truly believe they can go even further, and hoist the trophy currently in LAFC’s possession.

With Sunday night’s pulsating, star-studded 3-1 road win over reigning MLS Cup champions LAFC , the Herons have gone from a nine-game winless skid and last place before their debuts to 11 matches and counting undefeated across Leagues Cup , US Open Cup and MLS play, fueled by Messi’s 11 goals and eight assists in those 11 games.

11 - Inter Miami is unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions since Lionel Messi's debut. The only MLS team with a longer unbeaten run in 2023 is FC Cincinnati (14 straight in April-June). Contenders. pic.twitter.com/mJ3dENJvht

Opponents who can convert those chances have every chance to secure a positive result. So far, however, one adversary after another has failed to do so, and paid the price. For LAFC, the uncharacteristically subpar finishing of leading scorer Denis Bouanga , who also enraged Carlos Vela with a selfish decision to shoot rather than play in his teammate for a glorious early chance, was their undoing.

With their summer signings on the pitch – and Sunday marked the first time all six of their high-profile July reinforcements started together – Miami almost always enjoy plenty of possession and create scoring chances with regularity. With that openness and their recurring frailties in defense, they also concede chances, typically a handful of inviting opportunities per game.

“We created a plethora of chances and just weren't effective tonight, and that was the difference in the game,” he added. “I think all of our subjective opinions are enough to figure out what happened tonight. It was just being effective. It’s something that Miami did and we didn’t.”

“The game shaped up exactly as we expected,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo after the setback at BMO Stadium, only his team’s fifth loss there in 31 home league matches under his leadership.

“Certainly they're not unbeatable,” said Cherundolo. “I think we saw that tonight and other nights as well. But I think it's very clear that they're extremely effective in the offensive end. What that means for opponents is that you have to be the same, because the few chance they do get, they obviously succeed in those. And if you're going to play them and beat them, you have to finish yours.”

Beating Cherundolo’s Black & Gold side sticks out from IMCF’s previous 10 matches because of both the caliber of the vanquished and the circumstances at play. Miami were playing their third game in nine days and had to fly cross-country on short rest after their 0-0 midweek draw with Nashville SC. And still they handled the defending champs, with panache.

“We had spoken about it before the game, that it would be a good test for us to see where we really are and what we’re capable of,” said Messi. “It was a difficult place to play on against a very good rival, the current champions. We walk away with a very important result for what’s coming.”

Head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said much the same.