Maxi Moralez: New York City FC legend casts club's biggest shadow

Maxi Moralez arrived in New York City a little differently than many strivers.

"Being in this incredible place, beyond the soccer, in the day-to-day and being able to enjoy it, is magnificent.”

“Coming to New York was spectacular for me, for my family, for what it means, what this city represents to the world,” Moralez told MLSsoccer.com this week. “When you arrive, you see the buildings and the movies you’ve seen all your life come to mind.

Even so, he couldn’t help but be subsumed by the city, looking at the skyscrapers familiar yet foreign, and thinking he could make it in a city where so many try their luck.

He hoped to make it in the Big Apple, but with a Designated Player contract signed after four years in Serie A and a stopover with Club León, he had a nice head start.

Legendary status

Nearly eight years later, Moralez has ingrained himself in New York history by bringing his own magnificence to the city. He has created and scored so many goals, appeared in more matches than any other NYCFC player (259) and lifted MLS Cup in 2021, as well as Campeones Cup the following year.

He’s earned a title that can be awarded far too easily, but in his case was well earned: Club legend.

“It fills me with emotion that the fans put me in that place because not just anybody achieves that,” Moralez said. “I’m happy to belong, if I belong there, but also a lot of great players with great quality have come through here.”

Moralez cited the Landon Donovan MLS MVP season of David Villa, the leadership provided by Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard, and the consistency of Alexander Callens, whose penalty clinched the 2021 MLS Cup.

Yet, the longevity Moralez has enjoyed with NYCFC sets him apart.

“Guys like him don’t come across our way that often,” said NYCFC assistant coach Rob Vartughian, who shies away from the “legend” tag only because Moralez is still active and writing more of his story.