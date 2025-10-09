Maxi Moralez: New York City FC legend casts club's biggest shadow

Maxi Moralez arrived in New York City a little differently than many strivers.
He hoped to make it in the Big Apple, but with a Designated Player contract signed after four years in Serie A and a stopover with Club León, he had a nice head start.
Even so, he couldn’t help but be subsumed by the city, looking at the skyscrapers familiar yet foreign, and thinking he could make it in a city where so many try their luck.
“Coming to New York was spectacular for me, for my family, for what it means, what this city represents to the world,” Moralez told MLSsoccer.com this week. “When you arrive, you see the buildings and the movies you’ve seen all your life come to mind.
"Being in this incredible place, beyond the soccer, in the day-to-day and being able to enjoy it, is magnificent.”
Legendary status
Nearly eight years later, Moralez has ingrained himself in New York history by bringing his own magnificence to the city. He has created and scored so many goals, appeared in more matches than any other NYCFC player (259) and lifted MLS Cup in 2021, as well as Campeones Cup the following year.
He’s earned a title that can be awarded far too easily, but in his case was well earned: Club legend.
“It fills me with emotion that the fans put me in that place because not just anybody achieves that,” Moralez said. “I’m happy to belong, if I belong there, but also a lot of great players with great quality have come through here.”
Moralez cited the Landon Donovan MLS MVP season of David Villa, the leadership provided by Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard, and the consistency of Alexander Callens, whose penalty clinched the 2021 MLS Cup.
Yet, the longevity Moralez has enjoyed with NYCFC sets him apart.
“Guys like him don’t come across our way that often,” said NYCFC assistant coach Rob Vartughian, who shies away from the “legend” tag only because Moralez is still active and writing more of his story.
“When you have them, you cherish them because they’re a pleasure to be around.”
Ushering in a new era
As NYCFC prepare to enter a new chapter in their young history, opening Etihad Park and finally having a soccer-specific stadium to call home, Moralez’s name dots the record books and his image appears in the highlight packages throughout the first decade.
Could he also push into the team’s second decade, helping to open the new facility?
“Hopefully, I can get there and compete or be able to enter the field as a player, but it’ll be a joy in 2027 seeing the first match, the inaugural game. It'll be exciting for everyone; enjoying that and enjoying home is very important,” Moralez said.
Moralez signed a one-year deal before the 2025 season, but the conversations about what comes next will wait until NYCFC finish this campaign.
At the moment, the focus is on pushing into the top four and securing home-field advantage in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, getting as many matches in front of the fans who adore Moralez as possible to assist in a push toward a second MLS Cup title.
The veteran is still a key part of NYCFC's efforts this season, starting all 33 MLS matches during the 2025 campaign.
“Right now, he doesn’t look like he’s 38. He looks like he’s found the fountain of youth, doing it week after week,” Vartughian said.
Adopted home
Whenever Moralez’s career with NYCFC comes to a close, there will be few who classify him as anything less than a club legend. He intends to stay and enjoy it. The Buenos Aires native came through Racing and returned to his boyhood club in 2023. But after putting together such a long resume in New York, the city now feels like home.
While he “will always be grateful to Racing because they gave me everything to be where I am”, the city where he arrived eight years ago, gawking at the buildings and thinking of the movies, has become home for him and his family.
“We’re happy,” he said. “My kids have spent a huge part of their lives here – and me too. As a family, we want to be able to enjoy this beautiful city where we feel very comfortable.”
And where they’ve loved having him, too.